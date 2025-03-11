‘I lost my balance': Virginia track star says baton attack was accidental, claims she's getting ‘death threats’

A track star and senior at I.C. Norcom High School has broken her silence after a shocking video showed her hit an opponent in the head with her baton during a relay race, allegedly injuring her. Alaila Everett suggested that there is more to the video than meets the eye, saying, “It’s like they are going off of one angle.” Virginia track star says baton attack was accidental (@CollinRugg/X)

Everett and Kaelen Tucker, a junior at Brookville High School, were competing in the 4×200-meter relay when they almost collided with each other while rounding a curve on the track. “After a couple times of hitting her, my baton got stuck behind her back … and it rolled up her back. I lost my balance when I pumped my arms again. She got hit,” Everett said, according to Wane.com.

The Virginia track star said the incident was completely accidental. “I know my intentions and I would never hit someone on purpose,” Everett said.

‘She would never do that to nobody’

The backlash has reportedly made Everett’s parents furious. “I didn’t have to see a first video, second video or tenth video. I know 100 percent that she would never do that to nobody,” Zeketa Cost, Everett’s mother, said.

Ultimately, The I.C. Norcom High School team was disqualified. Vincent Pugh, former Citywide Athletic Director at Portsmouth Public Schools, questioned the decision, claiming that a play-by-play showed that Turner was running closely to Everett. “If a person comes up on the outside, they got to be a full stride ahead of me before they can cut in front of me,” Pugh said.

The Tuckers are reportedly seeking an apology from Everett. The Everett family has been served with court papers with the Tuckers seeking a protective order. “It doesn’t seem right that this would happen and now we have to go to a city three hours away that everyone hates our guts already,” Genoa Everett, her father, said.

“They are assuming my character, calling me ghetto and racial slurs, death threats… all of this off of a nine-second video,” said Alaila Everett.

A statement has also been released by Mike McCall, Director of Communications for Virginia High School League. He said, “We don’t comment on individuals or disciplinary actions. I can tell you that the actions taken by the meet director were appropriate and correct. We are still reviewing the situation but that’s all I have for you right now. It’s a serious issue especially when it involves the safety of athletes in competitions.”

Meanwhile, Lauren Nolasco, Portsmouth Public Schools Director of Communications, said in a statement, “The division immediately reported the incident to the Virginia High School League (VHSL), which is still investigating. We are cooperating with the VSHL in its work. The division will support and follow the ruling that comes from the VHSL upon its completed investigation.”