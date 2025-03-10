Disturbing video shows Virginia runner being brutally 'hit with baton' by competitor: Watch

A shocking incident unfolded at the Virginia High School League Class 3 State Indoor Championships last Tuesday when a high school track and field runner was struck with a baton mid-relay. The attack, which occurred as the athlete was pushing for first place, left her with head injuries, sparking outrage and concern among spectators and fellow competitors. High school runner Kaelen Tucker was injured by a baton during a relay race, sparking outrage.(Screenshot/ @CollinRugg on X)

Virginia High School track star hit in the head with baton

Brookville High School junior Kaelen Tucker was aiming to help her school secure a win in the 4x200m relay final the following day. However, the intense competition took a dark turn. Clear video footage shows her being struck in the head by a baton from a runner representing Norcom. The opponent not only hit Tucker but also threw the baton at her after being overtaken. She is still waiting for an apology from the I.C. Norcom High School, as reported by Fox News.

On Friday, in an interview with the WSET ABC 13, Tucker said, “So, on the back curve, I kind of got cut off, and I tried to pass her the first time, so I let her go ahead.” She continued, “ I knew when I got fully on the curve that I was just going to have to push through past her. So, as we were coming up in the middle of the curve, we were bumping arms a lot. So, I got a little more on the outside of the curve to go around her.”

The track star added, “When I finally pushed through to get in front of her, that’s when she hit me in the head with the baton." The race judges swiftly disqualified the Norcom team for "contact interference," as reported by WSET ABC 13. Her mother, Tamarrow mentioned that a medic was already with her daughter when she collapsed on the track. However, what left the family frustrated was the apparent lack of accountability for the incident.

No apology from Tucker’s opponent after the incident

While bumping is common in races, Tucker's opponent took things too far during the second leg. Tamarrow shared what happened in the audience when her daughter got hit with the baton. She explained, “The whole section just gasped. We had family come from out of town, her godparents were here from Myrtle Beach. Everybody just gasped. When I saw her go down, all I could do is run out of the bleachers. I just knew I had to get to her." Tamarrow added, “She was kind of hysterical because she just couldn’t believe that’s what had happened.”

As of Friday, no apology was issued by the runner who struck Tucker or her coaches. Tucker’s mother revealed, “My whole thing was no apology. No coaches, no athlete, no anything. Even if it was an accident, which I don’t believe it’s an accident, but nothing. It’s been more than 24 hours now, so I guess that was the major thing. My child was hurt and nobody came to check on her."

The Tucker family shared that a doctor's visit on Friday confirmed concussion symptoms, with the high schooler still experiencing headaches and swelling around the impact site, along with a possible skull fracture. They reached out to the VHSL, who confirmed that an investigation was ongoing, with both high schools cooperating. However, no disciplinary action has been announced as of yet, according to the Tuckers.