4-year-old boy dials 911 after mom eats his ice cream. Here's what happened next

A four-year-old boy called the cops on his mother for a shocking crime - eating his ice cream! Last week, the young boy from Wisconsin dialled 911 in hopes of getting his mother behind bars. While things may not have gone according to his plans, what followed next was a wholesome surprise. A four-year-old boy called the cops on his mother after she ate his ice cream(Facebook/ Village Of Mount Pleasant Police Department)

Little boy calls cops on his mom for eating his ice cream, here's what happens next

“My mom is being bad,” the child, who lives in the village of Mount Pleasant, told a Racine County dispatcher, per WSLS 10 News. The dispatcher seemed confused as she asked, “Ok, what’s going on?”

The little boy was adamant about getting justice as he urged officers to “come and get my mommy.” “Ok, what's going on?” the dispatcher asked, trying to figure out what the problem was.

However, the boy's mother grabbed the phone and explained his hilarious ordeal to the dispatcher, saying, “This little one got the phone, and he’s 4… And so we’re trying to catch him because he said he was gonna call 911.”

“No — I called the police, and I just told her to come and get my mommy ... and I just told her to put her to jail. so leave me alone,” the boy chimed in. The mother quickly clarified things as she said, “I ate his ice cream, so that’s probably why he’s calling 911.”

The officers later arrived at the boy's home, where he had a change of heart and no longer wanted his mother to go to jail. The boy told the cops that he simply wanted some ice cream, according to the outlet.

Following the hilarious exchange, two officers surprised the boy by visiting his house again with some ice cream for him. In a photo released by the department on its Facebook page, the child can be seen posing with two officers while holding cups of ice cream with blue sprinkles.