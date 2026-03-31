Sugar The Surfing Dog cause of death: How did Hall of Famer and 5x World Champ die at 16?

Sugar, the wave-riding canine who achieved the title of five-time World Dog Surfing champion and became a well-known presence at Huntington Beach, has passed away following a struggle with cancer. She was 16 years old. Sugar, the five-time World Dog Surfing champion, has passed away at 16 after battling cancer. (Instagram/ sugarthesurfingdog)

The cherished “surf dog” transformed a unique beach activity into an international sensation. She departed early Monday morning in the arms of her owner, Ryan Rustan.

Just weeks prior to her passing, Sugar rode one last wave — a poignant send-off for the dog many believe revolutionized the sport.

Rustan conveyed the news through a heartfelt social media message, stating, “She absolutely loved you guys!! she lived to put smiles on faces, volunteer, to send it !! to change dog surfing forever !!!”

“thank you for loving Sugar, Good bye my Sugar., i can’t believe in writing this .. i’m going to miss you so much,” the post added.

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