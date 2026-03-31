Sugar The Surfing Dog cause of death: How did Hall of Famer and 5x World Champ die at 16?
Sugar, the renowned surfing dog and five-time champion, has died at 16 due to cancer. She became a symbol of dog surfing at Huntington Beach.
Sugar, the wave-riding canine who achieved the title of five-time World Dog Surfing champion and became a well-known presence at Huntington Beach, has passed away following a struggle with cancer. She was 16 years old.
The cherished “surf dog” transformed a unique beach activity into an international sensation. She departed early Monday morning in the arms of her owner, Ryan Rustan.
Just weeks prior to her passing, Sugar rode one last wave — a poignant send-off for the dog many believe revolutionized the sport.
Rustan conveyed the news through a heartfelt social media message, stating, “She absolutely loved you guys!! she lived to put smiles on faces, volunteer, to send it !! to change dog surfing forever !!!”
“thank you for loving Sugar, Good bye my Sugar., i can’t believe in writing this .. i’m going to miss you so much,” the post added.
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Who was Sugar?
Sugar was the first animal to be inducted into the Surfers’ Hall of Fame, solidifying her status in the history of California surfing.
Beyond her surfing achievements, her influence was equally significant. Sugar collaborated with surf therapy organizations and made visits to veterans at the VA Hospital in Long Beach, sharing the same happiness on land that she brought to the ocean.
Sugar's GoFundMe campaign launched before death
Before her death, Sugar fought a public battle against cancer. In a GoFundMe campaign aimed at covering the dog's medical expenses, which nearly reached its $16,000 target, Sugar's owner, Ryan Rustan, stated: “We’ve been fighting her cancer together — vet visits, special food, medicines, and all the little things I’ve bought to keep her comfortable and happy on the waves."
“Every donation helps cover what I’ve already spent and helps me prepare for whatever comes next."
“Sugar has brought so much joy to so many. If his story has touched your heart, any support means the world.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More