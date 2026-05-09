Summit Mall shooting reports: What's happening in Fairlawn, Ohio? Police activity sparks panic

Update: At least one person is in custody following a reported shooting outside Summit Mall in Fairlawn, Ohio, on Friday, according to Fox8. The shopping center was evacuated as law enforcement moved in and secured the area.

Heavy police activity was reported at Summit Mall in Fairlawn, Ohio,(Unsplash)

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Multiple agencies, including police departments from Fairlawn, Copley, and Akron, along with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, are involved in the ongoing investigation.

Investigators said they recovered multiple shell casings at the scene. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether anyone was injured.

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Initial report: Heavy police activity was reported at Summit Mall in Fairlawn, Ohio, on Friday after unconfirmed reports of a possible shooting sparked panic among shoppers. Authorities have not confirmed that a shooting occurred, and details about the incident remain limited.

Journalist Jordan Miller reported, "I’m following reports of an active situation at Summit Mall in Akron. Some shoppers tell me they’ve been locked in a storage for at least 20 minutes as police respond."

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{{^usCountry}} Herald Nation, a social media page covering Ohio, posted, "Reports of shots fired at Summit Mall. At this time, no victims have been reported and a suspect is reportedly in custody. An Akron Police Department firearms K-9 unit is en route to assist. The mall is being closed while the investigation remains ongoing." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Herald Nation, a social media page covering Ohio, posted, "Reports of shots fired at Summit Mall. At this time, no victims have been reported and a suspect is reportedly in custody. An Akron Police Department firearms K-9 unit is en route to assist. The mall is being closed while the investigation remains ongoing." {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Active shooter alert issued in Lockland, Ohio, near N Wayne Avenue; authorities warn of 'high risk of injury or death'

Witness reports

Several witnesses and local residents took to social media report massive police activity in the area.

One witness wrote, "Avoid Summit Mall. Massive police presence due to a shooting. I’m trying to get out."

Another added, "Doing a little shopping at Summit Mall... Apparently there's just been a shooting."

A third person reported, "Shooting at summit mall! It’s closing . Trying to find gunman on the loose ! I’m out of here."

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Another witness wrote, "So. I was just at Summit Mall with one of my kids around 2:00. We were leaving through Dillard's and a guy walked in and asked us "How are you guys doing? You okay?" in a weird/creepy voice and looking at us goofy as hell before getting in the elevator. It gave me a super uneasy feeling but I shrugged it off because it's not even in the top 30 weirdest encounters I've ever had. An hour later I see that the whole mall's on lockdown because someone was in there shooting people. This world sickens me."

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Another added, "Active shooter I think? At summit mall I work in the plaza and I got front row seats enjoy watching the guy get arrested and out in the car and all the cops with rifles 22 cop cars ranging from Akron Copley Medina Fairlawn and sheriffs as well as under covers."

One person reported, "Shooting at Summit Mall. They're looking for maybe 2 shooters. Read someone had an AR or something. Mall and surrounding businesses on lockdown. Check on your people."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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