Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore to develop ‘baby feet’ after returning to Earth; ‘You basically lose the thick…’

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore are expected to return to Earth by March 16 following their lengthy stay on the International Space Station (ISS). Due to technical problems with Boeing's Starliner spacecraft, their mission, which was originally only supposed to span ten days, ended up lasting almost ten months. NASA's Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore will face difficulties to adapt to Earth's gravity.(REUTERS)

On March 12, the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, which will bring them back to Earth, is scheduled to be launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on a Falcon-9 rocket.

The current Crew-9 expedition aboard the flying laboratory will be substituted with four NASA astronauts as part of the Crew-10 mission when the Dragon spacecraft lifts off.

Sunita Williams homecoming: It won't be an easy return

Ahead of their return, experts have warned that it will not be a normal homecoming. Williams and Wilmore will face difficulties to adapt to Earth's gravity.

Speaking to NewsNation Prime, Leroy Chiao, a former NASA astronaut, explained the challenges.

According to him, astronauts experience “baby feet” after extended space travel.

“You basically lose the thick part of your skin,” stated Chiao, stressing that weightlessness causes foot calluses to diminish.

Human feet, or the soles, are perhaps the most bizarre consequence of living in environments that are nearly weightless.

Moreover, dizziness and nausea are other side effects that astronauts encounter after returning home.

“To me, it feels like kind of like having the flu. It takes a couple of weeks to get back to normal,” he stated.

Astronaut's body needs weeks to acclimate

Astronaut Terry Virts equated the sensation to the flu. “I felt really heavy and really, really dizzy,” he stated.

After coming back from space, the body needs weeks to acclimate.

Williams and Wilmore were supposed to stay on ISS for their eight-day mission. However, they remained on ISS following issues in Boeing Starliner spacecraft.

Their prolonged stay raised worries regarding their health and even provoked political discussion. US President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk blasted the Biden administration over delay in their return.