Is Sunita Williams at high risk of cancer and brain damage after extended ISS mission?

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry “Butch” Wilmore, who have been stranded in space for more than nine months, are scheduled to return to Earth in mid-March. NASA astronaut Sunita Williams' prolonged stay at the ISS has exposed her to some significant health issues. AP/PTI(AP05_07_2024_000131B)(AP)

After their spacecraft experienced significant technical issues upon arriving at the International Space Station (ISS), a space mission that was originally planned to last only seven days was extended indefinitely. The most recent information indicates that NASA astronauts should return to Earth's gravity by March 16.

Astronauts are subjected to unusual and harsh circumstances while in space, such as radiation, microgravity, and emotional distress, all of which can have long-term consequences for the wellness of individuals.

Is Sunita Williams' health at risk due to space radiation exposure?

Williams' prolonged stay at the ISS has exposed her to some significant health issues. According to scientists, exposure to hazardous space radiation is one of the most serious health dangers that Williams could encounter, TheHealthSite reported.

Space has a far harsher environment than Earth, particularly with regard to the human body. In contrast to space, the environment of the Earth and magnetic field shield the bodies of humans from dangerous solar and cosmic radiation.

Risk of cancer and brain damage

Radiation exposure is a proven carcinogen that raises the risk of developing cancer. Cancer is more likely to strike astronauts who spend extended periods of time at the International Space Station (ISS). The solar radiation and extremely dangerous cosmic rays found in space cause serious alterations that can cause cancer in addition to damaging DNA.

According to NASA, ISS astronauts are exposed to roughly 20 times as much radiation as a person on Earth.

Exposure over time can increase the risk of tumors that are solid and malignancies like leukemia, as per TheHealthSite. According to experts, Williams may face lifelong cancer risk due to her extended exposure to such radiation.

In order to reduce these hazards, NASA closely monitors the radiation exposure of astronauts and caps the total dosage throughout the course of their careers.

Another major worry for astronauts who spend a lot of time in space is the impact of microgravity on the brain. Body fluids flow upward toward the head when gravity is absent, increasing the pressure within the skull.

This phenomena may cause headaches, abnormalities in vision, and possibly long-term structural changes in the brain.

Also Read: NASA's Sunita Williams delivers emotional speech as she hands over crucial ISS command to…

Previous studies have shown that brain volume and structure of astronauts' brains change after their prolonged stay on the ISS, according to studies. Moreover, extended exposure to microgravity causes the condition, called Spaceflight-Associated Neuro-ocular Syndrome (SANS), which includes alterations in brain morphology and swelling of the optic nerves.

Additionally, scientists have seen decline in white matter, which facilitates interaction between the brain's multiple parts. This may cause cognitive deficits, memory problems, and information processing challenges. Some astronauts suffer from vestibular disorders, which impair spatial orientation and balance.

Despite being a seasoned astronaut with over 322 days of space experience under her belt, Williams may be more susceptible to long-term neurological repercussions from her prolonged exposure on the ISS. While long-term research is still being conducted, it's crucial to remember that a majority of astronauts recover from these alterations after returning to Earth.