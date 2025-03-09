Sunita Williams reveals hardest part of her ‘rollercoaster’ space ordeal

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams revealed during a press conference that the hardest part of being stranded in space for over 9 months has been the uncertainty of returning home for her and those waiting for her on Earth, reported The Times of India. Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore will be returning to Earth on a SpaceX craft soon(AFP)

Addressing the press from the International Space Station (ISS), Williams said, “The hardest part is having the folks on the ground not know exactly when we're coming back. It's been a rollercoaster for them - probably more so than for us.”

Sunita Williams and fellow American astronaut Butch Wilmore are set to return to Earth on a Space X Crew Dragon mission that will be launched mid-March, after suffering several delays in their rescue.

The pair had left for space above the Boeing Starliner capsule in June, 2024, but had to be indefinitely stationed at the ISS after the craft faced issues that made their return risky.

Donald Trump's message for the astronauts

US President Donald Trump during a press briefing in the Oval Office, sent a message for the two NASA astronauts, “We love you and we're coming up to get you.”

He added that upon their return he would be ready to greet Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore.

Donald Trump blamed the delayed rescue operation on the former Biden administration, stating, “You shouldn’t have been up there so long. The most incompetent president in our history has allowed that to happen to you, but this president won’t let it happen.”

“I authorised Elon a week ago. I said, ‘You know, we have two people up there that Biden and Kamala (Harris) left up there’. And he knows it very well. I said, ‘Are you equipped to get them?’ He said, ‘Yeah'," said Trump.

Billionaire entrepreneur and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk had made similar comments about Biden hindering the rescue mission , which were supported by astronaut Butch Wilmore who said that he believed Musk's claims to be factual.