NASA's Sunita Williams delivers emotional speech as she hands over crucial ISS command to…

NASA's Sunita Williams formally transferred command of the ISS to the Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin, days before her departure for Earth. The historic event highlighted mutual cooperation between Roscosmos and National Aeronautics and Space Administration. Sunita Williams' leadership ensured seamless operations with Crew-10 en route, demonstrating the continued international cooperation on board the space station.(AP)

Notably, the modification comes ahead of Williams's scheduled plan to board the SpaceX Dragon in a bid to return to Earth after nine months.

Speaking at the command handover ceremony, Williams thanked everyone who assisted her with the mission, including trainers, friends, family and control centers.

The Indian-American astronaut's leadership has been crucial to keeping the station running during her tenure.

“We will miss you,” she said as she handed over the command to Ovchinin, USA Today reported.

Sunita Williams leadership and SpaceX Crew-10 mission

Williams' leadership ensured seamless operations with Crew-10 en route, demonstrating the continued international cooperation on board the space station. With the two space agencies taking turns in charge, this change of command marks a major shift in the way the station operates.

Williams is preparing to return to Earth with NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Nick Hague, Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, and others.

The SpaceX Crew-10 mission, which is scheduled to launch on March 12 and 13, will determine when they depart from space. Williams will head out with her fellow crew members on March 19 following a week-long handover procedure with Crew-10.

The team of Crew-10 includes NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Takuya Onishi.

Ovchinin will remain in orbit until the middle of April, collaborating with NASA Flight Engineer Don Pettit and Roscosmos Flight Engineer Ivan Vagner.

On June 5, 2024, Williams and Butch Wilmore set out on their voyage aboard Boeing's Starliner spaceship, which was originally planned to last eight days. However, their return was delayed due to technical issues.

The 59-year-old Williams already achieved space exploration milestones. She set a new record of 62 hours and 6 minutes of spacewalking time in the woman category in January of this year.