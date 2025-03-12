Menu Explore
Wendy Williams not being held in assisted living ‘prison’, guardian's lawyer slams ‘false’ claims

ByArya Vaishnavi
Mar 12, 2025 11:00 PM IST

Wendy Williams' guardian's lawyer denies claims of her being trapped in a New York assisted living facility, arguing that she receives “excellent medical care”

Wendy Williams is not trapped in an assisted living “prison,” her guardian's lawyer told TMZ. Amid the recent media reports about the former talk show host being confined at Manhattan's Lenox Hill facility, an attorney for Sabrina Morrissey issued a statement alleging that the 60-year-old is receiving “excellent medical care.”

Wendy Williams not being held in assisted living 'prison', her guardian's lawyer reportedly claimed(X)
Wendy Williams not being held in assisted living 'prison', her guardian's lawyer reportedly claimed(X)

Wendy Williams' guardian slams ‘untrue’ claims about NYC assisted living facility

The lawyer, whose name has not been revealed, told the outlet that the recent negative claims about Williams' guardianship are “untrue, inaccurate, incomplete, or misleading.” They added that it was not Morrissey who initiated the guardianship; rather, it was ordered by a court for the television personality's well-being.

Williams was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in early 2024, with a judge declaring her “permanently incapacitated.” Despite her ailing health, the TV star has maintained she is “not cognitively impaired.”

Dispelling the reports about Williams being forced to stay isolated and away from her family, the lawyer told the outlet that she can “call” and “see” them whenever she wants.

Her guardian said that the media personality “travelled twice to Florida to visit family,” adding that she is receiving “excellent medical care” and has access to the facility's in-house “spa, workout room, excellent food, dining room, and outside terraces.”

The lawyer also claimed that Morrissey had “received one payment of less than $30,000 for services rendered. Since 2022, the guardian has worked without pay.”

“False statements about Ms. Williams, her condition, and the Guardianship harm Ms. Williams and her interests, and undermine protection created by the Court for her health and welfare,” Morrissey's attorney added, per the outlet.

The bombshell statement came shortly after Williams was taken away from the facility in an ambulance after she tossed a handwritten note out the window, begging for help. “Help! Wendy!!” the note read, per New York Post.

