Wendy Williams makes heartbreaking plea as she speaks out against conservatorship: ‘I am not cognitively impaired’

Wendy Williams is speaking out against her conservatorship, which feels like a "prison" sentence. The 60-year-old made a heartbreaking plea on Charlamagne tha God's radio show, The Breakfast Club, Thursday morning, insisting that she is not cognitively impaired. It marks her first interview since the release of her bombshell Lifetime documentary, Where is Wendy Williams?

The television icon called into the radio show as she was not allowed to leave the New York facility she has been placed in following her court-ordered guardianship that has overseen her health and finances since 2022. Williams, who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023, denied being “cognitively impaired.”

“I am not cognitively impaired. But I feel like I am in prison,” Williams said as she explained how she is currently “trapped in conservatorship.” “Do I seem that way, god damn it?” she added. Following her prolonged absence from television and media, fans first got a glimpse at her life after the diagnosis in the documentary that aired last year in February.

Williams continued to disclose her current living standards, saying, “I'm in this place where the people are in their 90s and their 80s and their 70s. There's something wrong with these people here on this floor.” “This system is broken,” she continued, adding that the treatments she receives amount to “emotional abuse.”

During Thursday's interview, Williams' claims were backed by her niece Alex Finnie, who confirmed that the facility has tight security. Finnie revealed that since the former talk show host's guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, possesses her previous phone, Williams is unable to make or receive calls.

“They won't allow you to leave or have visitors,” she said, adding, “So you can't even leave and take a walk if you wanted to, or take a trip or visit family members.” Calling the living arrangements at the facility a “luxury prison,” Finnie said that this has been William's sad reality since 2023.

“She's there every day, all hours of the day, every week, every month, she's not getting proper sunlight,” Finnie went on. “I went to New York in October to visit her. And the level of security and the level of questions that there were in terms of, 'Who am I? Why am I here? What's the purpose?' I mean, it was absolutely just horrible.”