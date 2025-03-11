‘Help!’: Wendy Williams taken by ambulance after tossing alarming handwritten note from NYC window

Wendy Williams was reportedly taken away from her New York assisted living facility by ambulance after she tossed a handwritten note out the window, begging for help. Police were called in for a wellness check after Williams tossed the note. Wendy Williams taken by ambulance after tossing alarming handwritten note from NYC window (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)(Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

“Help! Wendy!!” the note read, according to the New York Post.

The call was placed around 11:15 am soon after Williams threw the note from the window of her fifth-story room, police and law enforcement sources told the New York Post. The former TV star has been diagnosed with dementia, and has been staying in the facility’s memory ward while trying to end her court-ordered guardianship. She was reportedly later spotted at the window waving her arms while speaking on the phone.

Williams was later seen silently walking out of the facility. She was escorted by a few cops, and was helped into the waiting ambulance.

A psychiatrist at the New York hospital where Williams was taken has said that her mental capacity is intact. At Lennox Hill, she was reportedly given a psychological examination called a “capacity test,” in which she scored a “10 out of 10,” according to TMZ. The results of the test are expected to be sent to the judge in Williams’ guardianship case.

Wendy Williams was set to return to TV

This incident came shortly after it emerged that Williams is set to return to TV for the first time amid her health battles. She was scheduled to appear on ABC’s The View, which would have been her first daytime appearance since taking a leave of absence from The Wendy Williams Show four years back.

Williams was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia. She has been involved in a battle to end the guardianship she has been under since 2022. Sabrina Morrissey, her guardian, previously said that Williams had “become cognitively impaired, permanently disabled, and incapacitated” from her dementia battle.

Williams, however, has claimed that she is mentally sound. In a recent TMZ phone interview, she said she is being held in a “prison” and is “not allowed” to go outside on her own will.