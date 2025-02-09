Super Bowl prices are at a low this year, 17% cheaper than 2024. Here's why

If you plan to attend the Super Bowl, there is good news: Tickets will be cheaper this year than last. Performers hold Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs flags during the Super Bowl Host Committee Parade on February 08, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Getty Images via AFP)

The entry-level ticket price is around $2,600 this year, StubHub said.

Adam Budelli, company spokesperson, told AP that some tickets are still available, but they are being sold quickly.

“Compared to last year, which was the most expensive Super Bowl in history on StubHub, that’s actually down 56%, making this Super Bowl much more approachable — I don’t want to say affordable — when compared to last year,” Budelli said.

The average ticket price has dropped to about $6,900, reflecting a 17% decrease from last year, the AP report added.

According to Budelli, the ticket price drop is due to several factors, including the Caesars Superdome’s ability to accommodate over 15,000 more fans, the availability of hotel rooms, and fan fatigue.



Philadelphia Eagles fans leading ticket sales?



The Kansas City Chiefs won the last two Super Bowls, including a narrow victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023.

“They’ve seen their team win. It’s hard to justify spending $10,000, year after year, if you’ve already seen it.”

This suggests that Eagles fans may be leading ticket sales. Budelli told AP that early in the week sales from Pennsylvania led those from Kansas and Missouri by a double-digit percentage, but that gap has since narrowed.

“We’ve seen a 14% increase in ticket purchases from Kansas City Chiefs fans. Now, the gap is around 15% from Pennsylvania and about 9% from Kansas and Missouri. While it still favors the Eagles, the numbers may improve for Chiefs fans as the weekend progresses," he added.

Budelli also pointed out that while prices are lower this year, last year’s Las Vegas location was an exception. This year’s Super Bowl prices are more in line with 2023.

(With AP inputs)