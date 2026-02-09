Super Bowl MVP voting update: Sam Darnold, Jaxon Smith-Njigba or Ken Walker - Who is winning?

UPDATE: Kenneth Walker won the Super Bowl MVP. He recorded 135 yards on 27 carries. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) passes against the New England Patriots (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Super Bowl MVP update: The Seattle Seahawks are set to win their second Super Bowl title on Sunday. At the time of writing this story, Sam Darnold and co lead the New England Patriots 29-13 with about two minutes left in the game. However, now all fans can wonder about is the Super Bowl MVP.

How does Super Bowl MVP voting work? Voting Breakdown Media Panel (80% of vote): A panel of 16 sportswriters and broadcasters covering the game submits ballots around the 2-minute warning of the 4th quarter (or final plays). They rank players (one per team if desired), but only the winning team's votes count. Voters can adjust post-game if late plays change the outcome.

Fan Vote (20% of vote): Fans vote online via NFL.com/super-bowl/mvp-vote starting in the 4th quarter. The top fan vote-getter receives 2 votes, second gets 1 vote, third gets 0.5 votes (totaling 4 votes weighted to 20%).

Key Rules Total Votes: 20 (16 media + 4 fan-weighted).

Timing: Media ballots due ~2-minute warning; fans vote from 4th quarter start until shortly after game ends.

Eligibility: Any player (offense/defense/special teams) from either team, but historically QBs win ~57% (33 of 59).

Announcement: Winner revealed post-game during trophy ceremony.

Super Bowl MVP odds Here's a look at the Super Bowl MVP odds via BetMGM

Sam Darnold, Seahawks QB (+115)

Drake Maye, Patriots QB (+230)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks WR (+500)

Kenneth Walker III, Seahawks RB (+700)

Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots RB (+3000)

Rashid Shaheed, Seahawks WR (+3300)

Stefon Diggs, Patriots WR (+5000)

Cooper Kupp, Seahawks WR (+6600)

Nick Emmanwori, Seahawks S (+8000)

TreVeyon Henderson, Patriots RB (+8000)

Marcus Jones, Patriots CB (+8000)

DeMarcus Lawrence, Seahawks DL (+10000)

Ernest Jones IV, Seahawks LB (+10000)

Kayshon Boutte, Patriots WR (+12500)

Devon Witherspoon, Seahawks CB (+12500)

Leonard Williams, Seahawks DL (+15000)

Christian Gonzalez, Patriots CB (+15000)

Hunter Henry, Patriots TE (+15000)