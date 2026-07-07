Susan Dell's face sparks buzz again after Oval Office appearance for Trump Accounts; 'what happened?'

Susan Dell joined President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday for the launch of his new policy allowing the government to invest in newborns, as per Daily Mail.

Susan Dell joined President Trump and other business leaders at the White House for the launch of Trump Accounts. (AP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The 62-year-old was among those gathered in the Oval Office to mark the rollout of the program, standing alongside her husband, Intercontinental Exchange CEO Jeffrey Sprecher, and Texas Senator Ted Cruz. She wore a short, black sleeveless dress with a pleated skirt for the occasion.

Social media reaction

Soon after videos and photos from the Oval Office circulated online, Users posted about her appearance and comparing her old pictures on social media.

“What has happened to her?" one user wrote.

Another wrote, “Susan Dell looks like a freak.”

“Is there something terribly wrong with Susan Dell? She's the scary looking one in the black dress…” wrote the third user.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “This is what happens when you’re rich and your plastic surgeon never tells you you’ve gone too far,” wrote another. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This is what happens when you’re rich and your plastic surgeon never tells you you’ve gone too far,” wrote another. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also Read: Will Graham Platner drop out? Stephen King slams Trump as Maine democrat faces assault allegations; ‘Abuser in chief’

What was the Oval Office event about?

According to the Daily Mail, Trump announced the Trump Accounts program, which gives each eligible child born roughly between 2025 and 2028 a $1,000 investment account. The accounts officially began receiving deposits on July 4. Children cannot access the funds until they turn 18, and once they do, there are strict rules on how the money can be used, such as buying a home or paying for school.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Parents and family can also add money to the accounts, invested in ETFs tied to the US stock market. Each account could grow to about $5,800 by age 18, or $18,100 by age 28, even without extra contributions, per the White House.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said millions of accounts have already been opened, while Trump thanked business leaders, including Michael Dell, for supporting the initiative.

Also Read: Lauren Bennett family: All about her partner Kenny Wormald and 6-year-old daughter Harlow

Who is Susan Dell

Susan Dell who is 62, is a wife of Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell. She is also the co-founder and chair of the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, set up in 1999 to help families and improve lives around the world. She has guided the foundation's growth for over 25 years and together, she and Michael have committed $10 billion to nonprofits across the US, India, Africa and Israel, supporting over 800 active projects worldwide each year.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Besides philanthropy, Susan is also a fashion entrepreneur who has founded three fashion labels, including the luxury brand Phi.

She describes herself as an “accomplished athlete” on the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation website, which states she has competed in elite marathons, triathlons and the Ironman World Championships in Kona, Hawaii.

She also served on President Bush's Council for Physical Fitness and Sports, an initiative aimed at promoting active, healthy lifestyles for Americans.