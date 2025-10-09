Susan Kendall Newman cause of death: How did Paul Newman's daughter die?

Susan Kendall Newman, daughter of legendary actor Paul Newman and known for her role in Beatles tribute film I Wanna Hold Your Hand, has passed away at the age of 72, her family announced as per The New York Post. The late actress, whose mother was Paul Newman's first wife, Jackie Witte, began her career in theater, appearing in both on and off-Broadway productions. Susan Kendall Newman, known for I Wanna Hold Your Hand and as Paul Newman's daughter, has died at the age of 72.(The New York Times obituaries)

Susan Kendal Newman's cause of death

Newman's family announced that the actress died from chronic health conditions on August 2, 2025. However, they did not share further details on her health conditions.

“Susan Kendall Newman, a lifelong philanthropist and social activist devoted to civil rights, conservation education, and anti-war and nuclear disarmament efforts, passed away on August 2, 2025, from complications from chronic health conditions. She was 72,” according to her family.

Her family added, "Susan Kendall Newman will be remembered for her sharp wit and tongue, generosity and love, and her devotion to family and friends. She will be very much missed.”

Susan Kendal Newman's career

Beginning her career in theatres, one of her early roles was in Jerry Adler's 1975 play We Interrupt This Program, though the show had a brief run, closing after just seven outings, as reported by The New York Post.

In 1978, Newman appeared in Robert Zemeckis' I Wanna Hold Your Hand, portraying one of six teenagers attempting to sneak into the Beatles' iconic first performance on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1964. She also had a small role as a pharmacist in the 1977 sports comedy Slap Shot, which starred her father, Paul, as a minor ice hockey coach.

Additionally, Newman appeared in Robert Altman's 1978 satirical comedy-drama A Wedding, alongside a notable cast including Desi Arnaz Jr., Carol Burnett, and Geraldine Chaplin. She also produced an ABC Theatre presentation of Michael Cristofer’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play The Shadow Box, which was directed by her father and starred her stepmother, Joanne Woodward.