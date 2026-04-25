Swedish Hospital shooting update: First photo of suspect emerges; positive news on injured officer

The suspect involved in the shooting at the Endeavour Swedish Hospital in Chicago, Illinois, on Saturday has been taken into custody. Amid the, the photo of the suspect emerged on social media, which was caught on a traffic camera.

Representational.(Unsplash)

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The photo showed the suspect without clothes attempting to run away from the officers chasing down. The circumstances of the shooting on California Avenue in Lincoln Square remains unclear. However, WGN-TV reports that the incident happened when a prisoner was being transported.

Here's the photo:

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, local media reports that one of the injured officers involved in the shooting on Saturday afternoon are expected to survive, WGN TV reported. One of them meanwhile, passed away. Videos from the scene showed a massive police response, involving Chicago PD officers and SWAT teams. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, local media reports that one of the injured officers involved in the shooting on Saturday afternoon are expected to survive, WGN TV reported. One of them meanwhile, passed away. Videos from the scene showed a massive police response, involving Chicago PD officers and SWAT teams. {{/usCountry}}

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As of now, the suspect has not been identified.

Swedish Hospital is located on the north side of Chicago, in the Lincoln Square/Ravenswood. It’s part of the Endeavor Health system and sits along California Avenue near Foster Avenue.

This story is being updated.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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