Swedish Hospital shooting videos: Police responding at Lincoln Square, injuries reported; what we know so far

Update: At 1:16pm ET, the Chicago Sun-Times confirms citing a local police officer that there was an active shooter situation citing a Facebook post by Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th). Per the report, Vasquez confirmed “multiple shots fired and two officers shot, one in critical condition.” Representational. (Unsplash)

Earlier, around 11:30am ET, police response is underway at Endeavor Health Swedish Hospital in Lincoln Square, Chicago, on Saturday afternoon amid reports of an active shooter. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that at least one officer was injured in the shooting.

CBS News reports citing the Chicago Fire Department that at least two people have been injured. The exact location of the incident is in the 5000 block of north California Avenue.

A Lincoln Square resident shared a video of a huge number of police and emergency vehicles rushing to the Swedish Hospital premises.