Swedish Hospital shooting update: First photo of suspect emerges; positive news on injured officer

The photo showed the suspect without clothes attempting to run away from the officers chasing down. The circumstances of the shooting on California Avenue in Lincoln Square remains unclear. However, WGN-TV reports that the incident happened when a prisoner was being transported.

The suspect involved in the shooting at the Endeavour Swedish Hospital in Chicago , Illinois, on Saturday has been taken into custody. Amid the, the photo of the suspect emerged on social media, which was caught on a traffic camera.

Meanwhile, local media reports that one of the injured officers involved in the shooting on Saturday afternoon are expected to survive, WGN TV reported. One of them meanwhile, passed away. Videos from the scene showed a massive police response, involving Chicago PD officers and SWAT teams.

As of now, the suspect has not been identified.

Swedish Hospital is located on the north side of Chicago, in the Lincoln Square/Ravenswood. It’s part of the Endeavor Health system and sits along California Avenue near Foster Avenue.

This story is being updated.