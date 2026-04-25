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Swedish Hospital shooting in Chicago: 5 things to know as terrifying video emerges, suspect still at large
Swedish Hospital shooting in Chicago: Two police officers were shot at a Chicago hospital on Saturday morning, prompting a manhunt.
Updated on: Apr 25, 2026 10:56 pm IST
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A manhunt is currently in progress following a shooting that occurred inside a Chicago hospital, resulting in injuries to two police officers on Saturday morning, according to authorities.
At approximately 10:45 a.m., two officers from the Chicago Police Department were shot at Endeavor Health Swedish Hospital, situated at 5140 N. California Ave. in the Ravenswood neighborhood of Chicago. One officer is reported to be in critical condition, as stated by officials.
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Swedish Hospital shooting in Chicago: 5 things to know
- "Two Chicago Police Officers are reported to have been shot by a suspect at Swedish Covenant Hospital located at 5145 N California. This occurred around 1045am. Note: The suspect is still at large. Please pray for our police officers," Chicago Alderman Jim Gardiner mentioned in a social media post.
- Alderman Andre Vasquez urged residents in the vicinity to shelter in place while the manhunt for the suspect continues, with law enforcement heavily present at the hospital and surrounding areas.
- Endeavor Health Swedish Hospital was placed under lockdown following the incident, and this lockdown remains in effect as of noon.
- Police have cordoned off the streets surrounding the hospital as the investigation proceeds and the manhunt persists.
- Videos shared on social media depicted a significant police presence near the hospital and throughout Ravenswood.
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