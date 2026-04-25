Swedish Hospital shooting in Chicago: 5 things to know as terrifying video emerges, suspect still at large

A manhunt is currently in progress following a shooting that occurred inside a Chicago hospital, resulting in injuries to two police officers on Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Swedish Hospital shooting: Two police officers were injured during a shooting at a Chicago hospital, prompting a manhunt. (Swedish Hospital )

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At approximately 10:45 a.m., two officers from the Chicago Police Department were shot at Endeavor Health Swedish Hospital, situated at 5140 N. California Ave. in the Ravenswood neighborhood of Chicago. One officer is reported to be in critical condition, as stated by officials.

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"Two Chicago Police Officers are reported to have been shot by a suspect at Swedish Covenant Hospital located at 5145 N California. This occurred around 1045am. Note: The suspect is still at large. Please pray for our police officers," Chicago Alderman Jim Gardiner mentioned in a social media post. Alderman Andre Vasquez urged residents in the vicinity to shelter in place while the manhunt for the suspect continues, with law enforcement heavily present at the hospital and surrounding areas. Endeavor Health Swedish Hospital was placed under lockdown following the incident, and this lockdown remains in effect as of noon. Police have cordoned off the streets surrounding the hospital as the investigation proceeds and the manhunt persists. Videos shared on social media depicted a significant police presence near the hospital and throughout Ravenswood.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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