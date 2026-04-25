Swedish Hospital shooting suspect: First details out as 2 officers ‘critically’ injured in Chicago

A suspect is in custody following the shooting of two officers at a hospital located on the North Side of Chicago, New Nation Now reported, citing police sources.

A shooting at Endeavor Health Swedish Hospital in Chicago left two officers critically injured(Image for representation/AFP)

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According to various police sources, the outlet said two officers sustained injuries during a shooting incident that took place at Endeavor Health Swedish Hospital, situated in the 5100 block of North California Avenue in Lincoln Square.

Alderman Andre Vasquez (40th) stated in a Facebook post around noon that there were "multiple shots fired and two officers shot, one in critical condition."

He urged residents in proximity to the hospital and the 2600 block of West Winona Street to remain indoors and steer clear of the vicinity.

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{{^usCountry}} Why did Swedish Hospital shooting take place? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Why did Swedish Hospital shooting take place? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The specifics of the incident remain unclear at this time. However, sources informed WGN-TV that the shooting transpired while officers were in the process of transporting a prisoner to or from the hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The specifics of the incident remain unclear at this time. However, sources informed WGN-TV that the shooting transpired while officers were in the process of transporting a prisoner to or from the hospital. {{/usCountry}}

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The sources further stated to WGN-TV that both injured officers are reported to be in critical condition.

Alderman Andre Vasquez (40th Ward) mentioned that a second related incident, which he referred to as an "active situation," is also occurring in the 2600 block of West Winona Street, in proximity to the hospital.

While the details regarding the second incident are also not fully known, the alderman has urged residents in the vicinity to either shelter in place or completely avoid the area.

What did Swedish Hospital say?

A representative from Endeavor Health, the organization managing the hospital, stated that the hospital campus was shut down as a result of the shooting.

They further mentioned that the hospital was "not aware of any active threat within the hospital" and assured that both patients and staff are secure, FOX32 reported.

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The office of the alderman said that the situation is currently under active investigation and advised individuals in the vicinity to steer clear of the area.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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