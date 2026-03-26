Sydney Sweeney brother deployed in Iran? Sister's sweet Insta post sparks buzz; 5 things to know

Sydney Sweeney is sending love to her brother and all service members overseas. The Euphoria actress recently shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, she wrote, “Receiving calls from my bro always make me happy when he's deployed thinking of all our boys and girls overseas and sending my love! Thank you for your service.”

Here are five things to know about Sydney Sweeney's brother, Trent Sweeney:

He serves in the United States air force Trent's military journey began in April 2020, when Sydney posted a touching tribute on Instagram as he headed off to basic training. She captioned the photos: "My little bro leaves for basic training tomorrow. Wishing you luck bud (with red heart) When the going gets tough just remember your sister is tougher than you."

By August 2020, Trent announced on Instagram that he had completed his training and was officially a member of the United States Air Force.

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The Sweeney siblings grew up far from Hollywood According to People, before Sydney became one of Hollywood's biggest stars, she and Trent were raised in a small lakeside town on the Washington-Idaho border, outside of Spokane in Washington. Their mother Lisa worked as a criminal defense attorney, while their father Steven worked in hospitality.

When Sydney decided to pursue acting, the entire family relocated to Los Angeles when she was around 13. The move was far from glamorous as money was tight and as Sydney told C Magazine in 2022 that the family of four shared a single hotel room for nine months. "My mom, my dad, my brother and I were in a regular one-bedroom hotel room for nine months. I was 16 — not the year when you want to be living in a hotel, sharing a bed with your mom," she said.

She also told The Hollywood Reporter in July 2022 that the move from Spokane to Los Angeles was a significant financial strain on the family.

He Is a twitch streamer and gamer When he is not serving his country, Trent has a whole other life online. According to his Instagram bio, he is a Twitch streamer who goes by the username PeanutButterPaul, where he plays what he describes as "random games." In 2019, he posted a screenshot of a text exchange with Sydney on Instagram, where he cheekily asked her to shout out his channel and she did it.

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He is Sydney's biggest cheerleader Trent has been one of Sydney’s biggest supporters. He often promotes her projects on social media and celebrates her achievements. When her show Everything Sucks! was canceled, he even wrote “renew everything sucks” on a wall, showing his support. To which Sydney replied with, "brother goals."

They share a close and fun bond Sydney and Trent have a playful sibling relationship. From joking around on social media to pulling pranks, they enjoy making each other laugh.

In one instance, Sydney laughed while filming Trent attempting a spicy chip challenge to which he later wrote on Instagram that, "Thanks @sydney_sweeney for the awesome chip! My stomach hates you, but I love you!" She replied, "Haha I love you buddy (laugh emoji) I’m glad you survived."

Sydney also opened up about their bond in a 2023 interview with Women's Health, saying that, "I love my family, and I love where I came from. Anything my family needs, I'm always there for them."