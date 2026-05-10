Syracuse Pioneer Homes shooting update: Chilling new details emerge as dog 'cut with machete', 2 officers shot

Two Syracuse police officers were shot, and a third officer was injured on Saturday afternoon during a shooting incident at the Pioneer Homes housing complex in Syracuse, New York, authorities said to local media. Police continued exchanging gunfire with the suspect for a period after the initial shooting, according to local reports.

Two Syracuse police officers were shot and one injured during a shooting at Pioneer Homes. An active standoff with the suspect continues.(unsplash )

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There is an active standoff between the suspected shooter and police officers and other law enforcement. WTEN reported that there are occasional gunshots in the surrounding area.

At a briefing, Chief Mark Rusin stated that the officers' status is "stable." Both are likely to recover. A third police officer was injured during the pandemonium, although not by gunfire. The police did not explain the cause of the injuries.

Sharon Owens, the mayor of Syracuse, paid the policemen a personal visit at the neighboring Upstate University Hospital. Owens stated that the recovering officers are in "good spirits" at the briefing with the police chief.

Rusin has further updated that the suspect has now barricaded himself in the apartment complex. (This is at the time of reporting.)

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{{^usCountry}} Read more: Syracuse’s Pioneer Homes active shooting: First details out on suspect as SWAT team deployed Heavy police response and lockdown in the Pioneer Homes area {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read more: Syracuse’s Pioneer Homes active shooting: First details out on suspect as SWAT team deployed Heavy police response and lockdown in the Pioneer Homes area {{/usCountry}}

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Dozens of law enforcement vehicles converged on the Pioneer Homes neighborhood as officers attempted to secure the scene. Witness videos circulating online showed heavily armed police units entering the housing complex. Residents in the area reported hearing repeated gunshots and being told to remain indoors.

Local media outlets reported that authorities temporarily blocked roads surrounding the housing development while tactical teams searched for the suspect.

Police have also blocked a portion of Adams Street and Interstate-81. This will affect locals during Syracuse University's graduation celebrations.

The Central Square School District's senior ball, which was supposed to take place at the Oncenter later on Saturday night, has been rescheduled due to the current situation in the neighborhood.

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What happened?

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According to Rusin, the hazardous standoff started when police responded to complaints of a man threatening people and animals with a machete. The suspect apparently cut a dog using the said machete. When police arrived, someone who appeared to be the suspect started shooting at them when they arrived to search the building.

According to Syracuse.com, they were shot at through an apartment window.

According to the outlet, the two police officers who were shot were transported to Upstate Medical Hospital and are in stable condition.

According to the complaint, a third cop was also hurt but was not shot and was sent to UMH.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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