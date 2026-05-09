Syracuse’s Pioneer Homes active shooting: First details out on suspect

The Syracuse police are advising the public to avoid the Tyler Court area while they manage an ongoing incident on reported gunfire. Syracuse police urge public to avoid Tyler Court area amid ongoing gunfire incident. (Unsplash)

Officers from the Syracuse Police Department are present at the Pioneer Homes apartment complex following notifications of gunshots, Syracuse.com reported.

Pioneer Homes shooting: First details on suspect Preliminary emergency communications suggest that a suspect has barricaded themselves at 120 Tyler Court, as per Onondaga County 911 dispatches. The location is situated in Pioneer Homes, directly across the I-81 viaduct from SUNY Upstate.

According to dispatch reports, the person discharged a shotgun from a window.

Law enforcement conducted a reverse-911 call to alert nearby residents and workers, advising them to remain indoors. This alert characterized the situation as an “active crime scene/shooting incident.”

Mayor Sharon Owens and Police Chief Mark Rusin are present at the location.

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