Syracuse tornado warning: Severe weather puts parts of New York on alert

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the Syracuse area as severe storms swept through New York on Sunday. The warning will expire at 5 p.m. The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the Syracuse area, New York. (Representational image- Unsplash )

“A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Marcellus, or 10 miles southwest of Syracuse, moving northeast at 70 mph,” the NWS said in the alert.

The thunderstorm is forecast to move through Onondaga County at the following times:

Skaneateles and Marcellus around 4:40 p.m.

2. New York State Fairgrounds, Camillus and Syracuse around 4:45 p.m.

3. Liverpool and Galeville around 4:50 p.m.

4. Cicero around 4:55 p.m.

The NWS warned that the storm could have significant impacts, “Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.”

Sunday weather forecast for New York and New Jersey -

The storm is expected to move through the tri-state area on Sunday evening. According to an AccuWeather alert, parts of New York will experience heavy rain and wind gusts of up to 45 miles per hour, with 1 to 2 inches of rainfall expected.

“It’s looking like an inch or two of rain, and it will be pretty gusty. We could see some periodic 30 to 40 mile per hour gusts throughout the city,” Fox Weather meteorologist Cody Braud told The New York Post Saturday. “And closer to the coast, it could be upwards of 50 miles an hour. I wouldn’t be surprised if we’re put on a wind advisory for tomorrow.”

Lingering showers are possible on Monday morning, but conditions should dry out by the afternoon. Brighter weather is expected on Tuesday.

“It will be a couple of waves, we’ll get a secondary wave into the nighttime hours,” Braud told the outlet. “There may be some lingering rain Monday morning, but it will be light.”