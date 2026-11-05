Tampa shooting: Video shows deceased suspect inside Citibank moments after attack; Sheriff's office gives update

Two people, including the suspected shooter, were killed following a reported shooting at Citibank’s campus in the Tampa area of Florida on Wednesday, authorities said.

Law enforcement arrive at the scene of a shooting. (AP Photo)

“We believe this is a targeted incident,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister posted on X.

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Citibank’s suburban Tampa campus consists of four three-story office buildings, where thousands of the financial institution’s employees work.

Citigroup said it was aware of the incident at the complex and was working with law enforcement officials.

Video showing deceased suspect surfaces

A video captured by a witness has since surfaced, showing the deceased suspect getting out of a vehicle that had rammed into the Citibank Center.

The footage shows a bald or shaved head white man wearing black goggles, a black jacket and baggy pants.

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{{^usCountry}} The man exited the crashed vehicle carrying what appeared to be a semi-automatic rifle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The man exited the crashed vehicle carrying what appeared to be a semi-automatic rifle. {{/usCountry}}

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Hillsborough County Sherriff provides update

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said more than 360 deputies were deployed to the campus. Television footage showed large groups of employees leaving the office buildings in long lines.

In a social media update, the sheriff’s office said it had “responded to an active threat and is currently clearing the building.”

The sheriff’s office confirmed that the suspect and another individual had been killed, while it remained unclear whether anyone else had sustained injuries.

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Radio communications from officers responding to the Citibank complex, available on Broadcastify.com, detailed a thorough search of the buildings, with law enforcement personnel checking each floor.

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Officers located people who had taken shelter in locked rooms and closets, then safely escorted them out of the buildings and parking garage.

(With AP report inputs)