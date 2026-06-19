Tay Keith cause of death: Police say ‘no foul play’ as producer's body is found at Nashville apartment

Grammy-nominated music producer Tay Keith has died at the age of 29 after being found unresponsive in a Nashville apartment, according to local authorities.

The authorities have stated that “No foul play is suspected.” Officials said the investigation remains ongoing (Tay Keith on Instagram)

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His body was found while cops conducted a welfare check, according to the police. The authorities have stated that “No foul play is suspected.” Officials said the investigation remains ongoing and that the producer's cause of death has not yet been determined.

Read more: What happened to Tay Keith? BlocBoy JB's post on producer sparks death rumors; what we know

Death is unclassified pending autopsy results.

The Metro Nashville Police Department confirmed that officers responded to an apartment complex on Thursday after receiving a report of an unresponsive man. Authorities later identified the deceased as Tay Keith, whose real name was Brytavious Keith.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials have not announced whether drugs, a medical emergency, or any other factor contributed to his death. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials have not announced whether drugs, a medical emergency, or any other factor contributed to his death. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Investigators frequently wait for toxicological and laboratory results before establishing an official cause of death. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators frequently wait for toxicological and laboratory results before establishing an official cause of death. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Read more: Tay Keith family: Was the Grammy-nominated producer dating anyone? What we know Legacy of a hitmaker {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read more: Tay Keith family: Was the Grammy-nominated producer dating anyone? What we know Legacy of a hitmaker {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Keith, who was born in Memphis, Tennessee, became a prominent figure in hip-hop after he produced Drake and BlocBoy JB's 2018 hit song "Look Alive." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Keith, who was born in Memphis, Tennessee, became a prominent figure in hip-hop after he produced Drake and BlocBoy JB's 2018 hit song "Look Alive." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Drake responded favorably to Tay Keith's sound, which was a rumbling and elemental rendition of traditional Memphis underground rap. Before graduating from Middle Tennessee State University in 2018, Keith worked on Travis Scott's chart-topping Drake collaboration "Sicko Mode" and produced Drake's popular song "Nonstop" shortly after. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Drake responded favorably to Tay Keith's sound, which was a rumbling and elemental rendition of traditional Memphis underground rap. Before graduating from Middle Tennessee State University in 2018, Keith worked on Travis Scott's chart-topping Drake collaboration "Sicko Mode" and produced Drake's popular song "Nonstop" shortly after. {{/usCountry}}

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"Tay Keith, fuck these n***as up!" became his trademark drop.

He later produced chart-topping records for some of the biggest names in music, including 21 Savage, Future, Moneybagg Yo, and Juicy J. His production credits include major hits such as "Jimmy Cooks," "Family Matters," and "Push Ups."

Keith earned Grammy recognition for his work on Travis Scott's acclaimed album "Astroworld" and went on to become one of the most sought-after producers of his generation. His beats helped shape the sound of mainstream rap throughout the late 2010s and early 2020s.

BlocBoy JB mourns Tay Keith's death

The news of Keith's passing was posted on his Instagram story by his longtime collaborator BlocBoy JB. He wrote, "We talked everyday yeen even tell me you was leaving."

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Keith met BlocBoy JB when they were teenagers.

Together, they began creating music and sharing it online; some of those songs became popular. This led Keith and BlocBoy JB to produce Drake's "Look Alive," which went quintuple platinum and peaked at number five.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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