Temple Theater in Tacoma on fire? Videos show massive blaze on St. Helens Avenue

Update: Authorities have confirmed that a fire broke out at the historic Temple Theater on St. Helens Avenue in downtown Tacoma on Tuesday afternoon.

A massive fire has broken out in a building on St. Helens Avenue in downtown Tacoma.(Unsplash)

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The Tacoma Fire Department (TFD) said the fire is now under control.

“The fire is under control. Please continue to avoid the area while we continue to search for hot spots,” TFD wrote on X.

There are no reports of injuries.

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Initial report: A massive fire has broken out in a building on St. Helens Avenue in downtown Tacoma. Videos show heavy smoke billowing from the scene. Some social media reports claim the blaze may have started at the historic Temple Theater, but this has not been confirmed.

What we know so far

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{{^usCountry}} The fire was reported at around 4:19 p.m. on Tuesday. Crews arriving on scene found flames on the roof of the structure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The fire was reported at around 4:19 p.m. on Tuesday. Crews arriving on scene found flames on the roof of the structure. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to KOMO News, the fire appeared to be concentrated on a rooftop deck area. The incident was later upgraded to a two-alarm response as additional crews were called in. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to KOMO News, the fire appeared to be concentrated on a rooftop deck area. The incident was later upgraded to a two-alarm response as additional crews were called in. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said the fire appears to have been contained to the rooftop deck. No injuries have been reported, and the extent of damage has not yet been confirmed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the fire appears to have been contained to the rooftop deck. No injuries have been reported, and the extent of damage has not yet been confirmed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Authorities urged the public to avoid the area while emergency operations continue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities urged the public to avoid the area while emergency operations continue. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In a post on X, Tacoma Fire said, "00 blk St Helens Ave, 4:19pm - TFD is on scene of a building fire downtown. Appears to be on the roof of the building. Please avoid the area while crews are actively responding. More to follow." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a post on X, Tacoma Fire said, "00 blk St Helens Ave, 4:19pm - TFD is on scene of a building fire downtown. Appears to be on the roof of the building. Please avoid the area while crews are actively responding. More to follow." {{/usCountry}}

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Tacoma Fire spokesperson Chelsea Shepherd told KIRO Newsradio the blaze was highly visible across the city.

“This fire is very visible from the freeway, from most of Tacoma, because it is downtown, and it is near the water,” Shepherd said. “It’s a very visible plume of smoke right now, so just know that we are on it."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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