Is Christa Pike dead? 5 things to know as federal court halts Tennessee execution

A federal appellate court issued a stay of execution on Wednesday morning, preventing the carrying out of the capital sentence against the sole female inmate on Tennessee's death row approximately one hour prior to the scheduled execution time.

The Sixth Circuit granted a last-minute stay of execution for Christa Pike, the sole female inmate on Tennessee's death row, to allow for a review of her legal arguments and ensure a fair resolution before the execution. (Reuters)

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The judges stated their intention to examine whether the defendant's claims regarding childhood sexual abuse and rape were comprehensively evaluated prior to the imposition of the capital sentence.

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5 things to know as Christa Gail Pike's execution halted in Tennessee

In a decision rendered at the eleventh hour, the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit determined that it was necessary to undertake a review of the legal arguments presented by Christa Pike's counsel in their effort to forestall her execution. “The interests of justice and the finality of Pike’s impending execution compel the entry of a short stay of execution in order to properly analyze the parties’ fully briefed arguments and resolve the issues on the merits,” the court said, as per CNBC. The duration of the execution's postponement remains indeterminate. The procedure had been scheduled to commence at 10 a.m. in accordance with Nashville's local time. “The court has stayed this, recognizing the serious concerns about Christa’s scheduled execution,” Stephen Ferrell of the Federal Defenders Services of Eastern Tennessee said. Both Governor Bill Lee and the Supreme Court had indicated they would not intervene to halt Pike's execution.

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Deep Dive What was the reason for halting Christa Pike's execution in Tennessee? A federal appellate court issued a stay of execution to review legal arguments from Christa Pike's counsel, stating it was necessary to analyze the parties' arguments and ensure justice. How did Christa Pike express her feelings towards Lindsay Clancy before her execution? Christa Pike expressed compassion for Lindsay Clancy, stating she felt a kinship with her due to facing unique female issues and acknowledged the importance of getting the help that many women do not receive. Can Christa Pike still receive a pardon or clemency before her execution? Yes, technically, Christa Pike can still be granted executive clemency or a reprieve, but it is unlikely as the Tennessee Governor has already indicated he would not intervene in her execution.

‘I am not afraid to die,' says Christa Pike

{{^usCountry}} Before receiving notification on Monday regarding Lee's decision not to intervene in her case, Pike, 50, communicated in a correspondence addressed to NBC News, which was subsequently disseminated through her spiritual adviser “Whether my clemency is granted or not, I am at peace.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before receiving notification on Monday regarding Lee's decision not to intervene in her case, Pike, 50, communicated in a correspondence addressed to NBC News, which was subsequently disseminated through her spiritual adviser “Whether my clemency is granted or not, I am at peace.” {{/usCountry}}

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“I am not afraid to die,” she wrote. “I’m only nervous about the process.”

If executed, Pike would represent the first female person in excess of two centuries whom the state has subjected to capital punishment, as documented in historical archives.

Christa Pike killed Colleen Slemmer

In 1996, she was convicted of the murder of Colleen Slemmer, a 19-year-old victim, whose death occurred on the University of Tennessee campus during the preceding year.

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Pike collaborated with two accomplices—Tadaryl Shipp, 17, and Shadolla Peterson, 18—in orchestrating and executing the torture and homicide of Slemmer. This case subsequently became recognized as the Jobs Corps Murder, a designation derived from the fact that both Pike and Slemmer held membership in the Jobs Corps organization at the time of the offense.