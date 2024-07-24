 Terminal at New York's JFK Airport briefly evacuated due to escalator fire: Watch - Hindustan Times
Terminal at New York's JFK Airport briefly evacuated due to escalator fire: Watch

AP | | Posted by Shweta Kukreti
Jul 24, 2024 06:39 PM IST

A terminal at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport was briefly evacuated Wednesday because of an escalator fire, officials said.

The fire at JFK's Terminal 8 was reported at around 7 a.m., Fire Department of New York officials said(AFP)
The fire at JFK's Terminal 8 was reported at around 7 a.m., Fire Department of New York officials said. No injuries were reported.

A spokesperson for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said terminal operations had resumed by 8:15 a.m. and the cause of the fire was under investigation.

A video posted on X by a passenger from inside a stalled plane showed fire trucks swarming on the tarmac.

Airlines including American Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific and Qantas fly out of Terminal 8.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY

