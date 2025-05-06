Menu Explore
Terre Haute shooting: Gunfire reported at Candlewood Suites on Wabash Avenue, Indiana

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra, hindustantimes.com
May 06, 2025 07:15 AM IST

Following a shooting at Candlewood Suites in Terre Haute, police and multiple agencies are on site investigating.

Authorities in downtown Terre Haute are cautiously monitoring the area following reports of a shooting at the Candlewood Suites on Wabash Avenue, Indiana.

(Representational Image) In Terre Haute, police are investigating a shooting at Candlewood Suites. Multiple agencies are involved, and officials are asking the public to avoid the area as they gather evidence and maintain a significant police presence.(Pexel)
(Representational Image) In Terre Haute, police are investigating a shooting at Candlewood Suites. Multiple agencies are involved, and officials are asking the public to avoid the area as they gather evidence and maintain a significant police presence.(Pexel)

While information is still coming in, News 10 has confirmed that multiple law enforcement agencies have responded to the scene. The Terre Haute Police Department says officers are actively searching the building and gathering evidence.

“There is a heavy police presence in the area,” officials noted, asking the public to steer clear of the location for the time being. “Police said you should avoid the area.”

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}

