Texas: Carnival ride car gets launched into air, operator risks own life to save girl- Watch

A scary video of a ride gone wrong, has gone viral on social media. The incident happened during the 54th annual Groves Pecan Festival on Sunday in Groves, Texas. In the viral video, the ride's operator was seen dangling for his life almost 30 feet above the ground. Screengrab from the viral video(X(formerly Twitter)/@MelloStylesTV)

As per reports, the ride's operator was assisting a 12-year-old girl named Juliana Bernal to get into the carnival ride car when it got launched into the air due to a sudden gust of wind. With Juliana inside the ride, the operator held on to the door and kept it shut, saving the girl. Eventually, both Juliana and the ride's operator got saved as other employees used their expertise to lower the ride.

The hair raising incident shocked people attending the festival. Juliana's mother Caress Muraira recalled the scary experience in an interaction with KMBT-TV.

"It started going slow at first and he was trying to stop it, her door wasn't closed. So I started freaking out. As he went to close the door he just kind of flew up with it. My daughter was up there and talking to him saying, 'Please hang on. Don't fall,'" shared Muraira.

Muraira was really thankful to the operator for risking his life to save Juliana. She shared that Juliana told her that the operator's fingers got bloody during the scary incident.

The Groves Pecan Festival is organised yearly by the Groves Chamber of Commerce since 1969 and it coincides with the pecan harvest.

