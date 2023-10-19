US State Department issues ‘worldwide caution’ travel advisory for its citizens, it says…

Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, US State Department has issued worldwide caution in the interest of its citizens. Taking to the website travel.state.gov on October 19, 2023, the US State Department also gave guidelines and instructions in the wake of rising security risks around the world. Representational Picture(Getty Images)

"Due to increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests, the Department of State advises U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased caution," reads the travel advisory.

Here are the guidelines and instructions that the US State Department has given

Stay alert in locations frequented by tourists.

Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive information and alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency overseas.

Follow the Department of State on Facebook and Twitter.

US travel advisory for Lebanon

Notably, just one day ago, the US Embassy in Lebanon had updated the travel advisory to Level 4: Do Not Travel.

"Due to the unpredictable security situation in Lebanon, the Department of State has authorized the voluntary departure of family members of U.S. government personnel and some non-emergency personnel on a case-by-case basis from U.S. Embassy Beirut," read the advisory as per the official website of the US Embassy in Lebanon.

Situation in Israel

Meanwhile, tensions between Israel and Hamas have reached peak levels after a misfired rocket hit a hospital and reportedly killed nearly 300 Palestinians. However, there is no official evidence about who fired the rocket. The incident has sparked outrage among anti-Israel voices around the world, leading to violent protests as well.

Amid the ongoing war, Israel is also facing retaliatory attack in its territory. On Thursday, missiles were fired towards Israel's Tel Aviv region. Meanwhile, Israel has killed several leaders of Hamas in its ongoing offensive.

