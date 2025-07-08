Texas floods: Camp Mystic girls seen in video happily camping, posing for pics hours before tragedy

Campers belongings sit outside one of Camp Mystic's cabins near the Guadalupe River, Monday, July 7, 2025, in Hunt, Texas, after a flash flood swept through the area. (AP Photo/Eli Hartman)(AP)

In a tragic turn of events, happy memories recorded just hours before the deadly floods have emerged from Camp Mystic, the private Christian summer camp in Kerr County, Texas, that was ravaged by the tragedy. In the TikTok video posted by Devon Paige, a nurse and flood survivor, Camp Mystic children and staff are enjoying their vacation at the riverfront site from June 28 to July 3. Girls can be seen laughing, taking group photos, and eating together while seemingly unaware of the impending danger.

Texas authorities verified that at least 27 people from Camp Mystic have died, while 10 are still unaccounted for. The floodwaters affected several camps in the vicinity, but Camp Mystic endured the most impact. The photos published by TMZ on Saturday displayed the extensive destruction, cabins demolished, vehicles overturned, and structures hollowed out.

Camp Mystic, which has been run by the same family for many years, is recognized for providing girls with a "wholesome" and spiritual summer adventure. Families throughout the US, including many from Texas's political upper crust, send their daughters to engage in activities such as canoeing, horseback riding, and worship services.

Destruction throughout Texas camps

The overall number of fatalities from the floods in Texas has exceeded 100. The storm caused widespread damage to almost 20 youth camps situated along the Guadalupe River. Close to Heart O’ the Hills, another girls' camp, was impacted as well. Jane Ragsdale, the co-owner, sadly lost her life in the flooding, even though the camp wasn't operating at that moment.

Officials persist with search and rescue efforts while the community grieves and heals. The recordings from Camp Mystic serve as a poignant reminder of life's fragility, and the tempest that transformed happiness into grief in mere hours.

FAQ’S

1. What led to the unexpected flooding in Texas close to Camp Mystic?

Intense downpour led to the Guadalupe River elevating more than 20 feet swiftly.

2. Were there any alerts given prior to the arrival of the floods?

The floodwaters came unexpectedly, surprising many people.

3. Is Camp Mystic set to reopen following the tragedy?

An official update on the future operations of the camp is not available yet.

4. In what ways can individuals assist flood survivors in Kerr County?

Contributions can be sent to community aid initiatives such as the Red Cross or the Kerr County Flood Fund