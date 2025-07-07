Texas floods: Camp Mystic girls sing to calm everyone during evacuation | Watch

A nurse who was working at a Christian summer camp in central Texas shared video footage of the terrifying moment several girls were being evacuated during deadly flash flooding. Devon Paige, a camp nurse, had been on duty at Camp Mystic, a camp over 100 years old that has hosted daughters of presidents and future first ladies. Water levels of Guadalupe River rose quickly by 26 feet in just 45 minutes, led to flash floods. A sudden storm had dropped more than a foot of rain, which caused the Guadalupe River to overflow and rip through the camp’s historic buildings.(Getty Images via AFP)

One of the videos Paige shared showed many young girls sitting quietly in the back of a bus, being taken to a reunification center to meet their families. The girls were all singing worship songs during the ride, which Paige said was "to try and calm everyone."

'Devastating scenes'

Devon Paige wrote, "Camp Mystic on a bus to the reunification center. The girls are singing to try and calm everyone. This is footage from the evacuation and everything they saw. I wish you could see before shots to show how truly devastating it is."

850 people were rescued in the first 36 hours

Over 850 people were rescued in the first 36 hours after the flooding started. A sudden storm had dropped more than a foot of rain, which caused the Guadalupe River to overflow and rip through the camp’s historic buildings. Many campers and staff were swept away or trapped inside their bunks.

So far, 38 adults and 21 children have been confirmed dead. Eighteen of the adult victims and four of the children have not yet been identified. Among those who died were five girls from Camp Mystic, ages 8 and 9, as well as the camp’s owner, according to New York Post report.

400 emergency workers searching for 11 girls

According to Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha, 400 emergency workers from 20 different local, state, and national agencies are still searching for 11 girls and one counselor who are missing from the camp. He gave the update at a press conference on Sunday.