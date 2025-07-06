PMRDA cracks down on illegal structures blocking natural streams in Hinjewadi

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has registered four FIRs (first information report) at the Hinjewadi Police Station late Friday evening against landowners and commercial establishments for illegally constructing structures on natural nullahs, obstructing flow of water and causing the recent flood-like conditions in the area. FIRs have been filed against individuals and entities at multiple locations, including Gat (survey subdivision) number 262, where Pankaj Sakhare (landowner), Gurukrupa Motors, Mahavir Courier Services, City Cell, and Hotel Mayuri were named for illegal construction. (HT PHOTO)

Yogesh Mhase, PMRDA commissioner, issued directions to officials to target offenders following heavy waterlogging incidents in Hinjewadi, Maan and Marunji caused by blocked or diverted streams.

FIRs have been filed against individuals and entities at multiple locations, including Gat (survey subdivision) number 262, where Pankaj Sakhare (landowner), Gurukrupa Motors, Mahavir Courier Services, City Cell, and Hotel Mayuri were named for illegal construction.

At Gat numbers 152 and 263, FIRs have been registered against Shashikant Sakhare, Shalivahan Sakhare (landowners), Vitthal Tadkewar, Gurukrupa Bangles Store, Hina Chicken, and a washing centre for similar violations. A government-authorised liquor shop and a scrap business have also been booked for building structure over nullah areas, said officials.

Meanwhile, PMRDA’s anti-encroachment department has intensified its demolition drive in Marunji area. The authority has demolished buildings in Gat numbers 45/1/2, including a nine-floor structure, five-floor structure, and three-floor building.

In a separate case, demolition of a five-floor building was partially completed (20%) before a court order temporarily halted the process. PMRDA has stated that further action will be taken after legal procedures.