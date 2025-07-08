Texas floods: Death toll crosses 100, search for missing continues

The death toll from severe flooding in central Texas has risen to 104, with 84 bodies, including 28 children, recovered in the worst-hit Kerr County, as rescue teams continue searching for the missing, Associated Press reported. Search and recovery workers dig through debris looking for any survivors or remains of people swept up in the flash flooding at Camp Mystic on July 6, 2025 in Hunt, Texas. (Getty Images via AFP)

Several victims were staying at summer camps along the Guadalupe River when flash floods swept through the region last week. Many were pulled out of cabins and tents as the river overflowed.

Authorities have warned that the death toll may rise, with more rain forecast in the coming days. Rescue operations are still underway in several parts of central Texas.

The devastating flash floods, among the worst the United States has seen in decades, tore through riverside camps and homes in central Texas early Friday morning.

As water surged through cabins, tents, and trailers, sleeping people were swept away and carried miles downstream, past floating debris including tree trunks and cars. Some survivors were later found clinging to trees.

The riverbanks are now strewn with debris, uprooted trees tangled with mattresses, refrigerators, coolers, and personal belongings like a volleyball, canoes, and a family photograph, serving as haunting reminders of the lives disrupted.

Officials reported 19 deaths in Travis, Burnet, Kendall, Tom Green, and Williamson counties. Among the victims were 8-year-old twin sisters from Dallas who had been attending Camp Mystic, as well as a former soccer coach and his wife who were staying in a riverfront home. Their daughters remain missing.

Officials to probe flood warnings, camp evacuations

Authorities have said they will investigate whether sufficient warnings were issued before the catastrophic flooding in central Texas, and why some summer camps did not evacuate or move to higher ground in an area often referred to by locals as “flash flood alley.”

The review will include how weather alerts were disseminated and received. Kerrville City Manager Dalton Rice said that many camps and cabins are located in areas with poor cellphone coverage.

“We definitely want to dive in and look at all those things,” Rice said. “We’re looking forward to doing that once we can get the search and rescue complete.”

While some camps failed to evacuate in time, others had been monitoring the weather and took early precautions. At least one camp reportedly relocated several hundred children to safer ground ahead of the flooding.

Senator Ted Cruz said that recent budget cuts to the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the National Weather Service had no impact on the warnings issued.

“There’s a time to have political fights, there’s a time to disagree. This is not that time,” Cruz said. “There will be a time to find out what could have been done differently. My hope is in time we learn some lessons to implement the next time there is a flood.”

