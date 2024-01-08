Texas rapper arrested for locking woman in garage, drugging and raping her for nearly 5 years

A Texas man was arrested for kidnapping a woman five years ago and holding her hostage. Lee Carter, 52, abducted the woman from the street when she was pregnant. He has been charged with aggravated kidnapping. Lee Carter has been charged with aggravated kidnapping (Harris County)

Police discovered the woman locked in a garage attached to Carter’s home in Houston. Documents revealed on April 7, 2023, revealed that Houston Police heard a voice coming from a garage when they were dispatched to 5251 Perry Street in Houston in reference to a kidnapping in progress.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Video shows officers breaking the window of the garage. They found a dog and a mattress inside, where the woman was being held captive. The victim, aged around 30, weighed just over 70 pounds when she was rescued. She was malnourished and said she had not showered in two months.

According to the victim, she met Carter, a rapper who goes by the stage name Viper, four or five years ago. At the time, she was pregnant and panhandling off Almeda Genoa. Carter initially gave her a dollar, and then later returned and asked her to get in his car if she wanted help.

For the next many years, Carter held her captive in his garage, drugged her and forced her to have sex with her. “Defendant [Carter] would force her to take pills along with crack cocaine and other illegal narcotics, causing her to become physically unable to leave the location,” court documents said, according to the Daily Mail.

The victim somehow managed to get hold of Carter’s laptop and use the Text Now application to contact police. She recounted how she tried to escape previously by breaking a window. She was taken to a hospital but Carter went on to pick her up from there and bring her back to his house.

It is unclear what happened to the woman’s pregnancy. Carter was arrested at a motel and is currently being held on $100,000 bond in Harris County Jail.