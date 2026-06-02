The state of Texas has produced some of the most accomplished gymnasts in NCAA and Olympic history.

Texas State's upcoming Division I women's gymnastics program, debuting in early 2028, will provide Texas gymnasts the chance to compete locally at the NCAA level.(Unsplash)

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Texas State is ready to finally give them a chance to stick close to home to compete.

The Bobcats will launch the state's first Division I women's gymnastics program in early 2028, one academic year after the school's planned move to the new-look Pac 12 conference. A search for its first head coach is underway, with recruiting to start immediately afterward.

“Texas has long been the nation’s greatest producer of elite gymnasts, yet until now, those athletes had to leave the state to compete at the NCAA Division 1 level,” university president Kelly Damphousse said in a statement. “That is about to change. (Our) women’s gymnastics program will represent opportunity, ambition, and a new level of national prominence for our university, our future student-athletes, and our state.”

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{{^usCountry}} The list of prominent champions with Texas roots run deep, from two-time Olympic all-around champion Simone Biles to 2008 Olympic gold medalist Nastia Liukin to 2004 Olympic gold medalist Carly Patterson. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The list of prominent champions with Texas roots run deep, from two-time Olympic all-around champion Simone Biles to 2008 Olympic gold medalist Nastia Liukin to 2004 Olympic gold medalist Carly Patterson. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The state has also produced hundreds of collegiate gymnasts through the years, many of whom trained at Texas-based clubs that rank among the most prominent in the country. Yet only Division II Texas Women's University has offered women's gymnastics before as a scholarship sport, albeit in limited capacity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The state has also produced hundreds of collegiate gymnasts through the years, many of whom trained at Texas-based clubs that rank among the most prominent in the country. Yet only Division II Texas Women's University has offered women's gymnastics before as a scholarship sport, albeit in limited capacity. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The NCAA women's Division I championships have been held in Fort Worth every April for the last several years, and the state has also hosted numerous USA Gymnastics events, including the U.S. Championships. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The NCAA women's Division I championships have been held in Fort Worth every April for the last several years, and the state has also hosted numerous USA Gymnastics events, including the U.S. Championships. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Texas State is uniquely positioned to create a nationally competitive gymnastics program as we enter the Pac-12,” athletic director Don Coryell said. "We are committed to building a well-planned, sustained program that serves our student-athletes and the state of Texas for years to come.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Texas State is uniquely positioned to create a nationally competitive gymnastics program as we enter the Pac-12,” athletic director Don Coryell said. "We are committed to building a well-planned, sustained program that serves our student-athletes and the state of Texas for years to come.” {{/usCountry}}

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The Bobcats will join Boise State, Oregon State, Utah State and Southern Utah in having gymnastics programs in the Pac-12. Oregon State recently boasted three-time Olympic medalist Jade Carey, who is already planning to take a shot at a third Olympic team in 2028.

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