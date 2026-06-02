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Texas State to become first Division I school in the Lone Star State to offer women's gymnastics

Texas State will launch its first Division I women's gymnastics program in 2028, allowing local athletes to compete closer to home.

Published on: Jun 02, 2026 11:47 pm IST
AP |
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The state of Texas has produced some of the most accomplished gymnasts in NCAA and Olympic history.

Texas State's upcoming Division I women's gymnastics program, debuting in early 2028, will provide Texas gymnasts the chance to compete locally at the NCAA level.(Unsplash)

Texas State is ready to finally give them a chance to stick close to home to compete.

The Bobcats will launch the state's first Division I women's gymnastics program in early 2028, one academic year after the school's planned move to the new-look Pac 12 conference. A search for its first head coach is underway, with recruiting to start immediately afterward.

“Texas has long been the nation’s greatest producer of elite gymnasts, yet until now, those athletes had to leave the state to compete at the NCAA Division 1 level,” university president Kelly Damphousse said in a statement. “That is about to change. (Our) women’s gymnastics program will represent opportunity, ambition, and a new level of national prominence for our university, our future student-athletes, and our state.”

The Bobcats will join Boise State, Oregon State, Utah State and Southern Utah in having gymnastics programs in the Pac-12. Oregon State recently boasted three-time Olympic medalist Jade Carey, who is already planning to take a shot at a third Olympic team in 2028.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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