Texas car crash kills 19-yr-old college athlete, injures 2 High school students: GoFundMe launched for Musgrave's family

A college athlete has tragically lost his life, and two high school students have been admitted to the hospital following a vehicular accident in Texas. Texas car crash: Tragic accident claims life of cross-country athlete Sam Musgrave; GoFundMe raises over $18,000 for family. (Instagram)

Nineteen-year-old Sam Musgrave, who was enrolled at the University of the Incarnate Word (UIW) in San Antonio, succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash that took place in Sanger on the evening of Thursday, May 28, as reported by Fox 4 KDFW.

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Who was Sam Musgrave? The Sanger Independent School District confirmed via Facebook that there had been "a serious vehicle accident," stating that a 2025 graduate of Sanger High School had died at the scene, while two current students were injured. According to the post, which did not disclose the names of the victims, all three were members of the cross-country team.

In a message on Instagram, the UIW track and cross-country program honored Musgrave and his smile, which they remarked "lit up every room you entered."

"Words cannot adequately describe our heartbreak," stated the post's caption. "We love you and will miss you dearly. You made such a remarkable difference in your life."

Here's what Sam Musgrave's family said Musgrave's uncle, Evan Vasquez, informed Fox 4 KDFW that his nephew had successfully completed basic military training for the Texas National Guard and had also finished his first semester at the University of the Incarnate Word (UIW).

"He had a strong community here in Sanger," Vasquez stated to the outlet. "He was loved by everybody. Anybody he came in contact with, he made friends with."

"He had big dreams to run cross-country, own his own business, serve his country, serve his family, protect his family and protect his country," Vasquez said, adding, "Unfortunately, that was taken from us," according to Fox 4 KDFW.

Vasquez mentioned to Fox 4 KDFW that Musgrave "excelled" in both cross-country and track, while several teammates, friends, and peers of the victim honored him by leaving heartfelt comments on UIW's Instagram post.

Additional information regarding the crash has yet to be disclosed, and Vasquez informed Fox 4 KDFW that the family is seeking clarity.

"We've tried to get closure," he stated. "I think it's just been grief that's been added by the lack of answers and the lack of information."