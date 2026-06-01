Joe Negri's cause of death: How did Mister Rogers Neighborhood star die at 99?

Long before countless viewers recognized him from Fred Rogers’ television neighborhood , Negri had already established an impressive career in music.

Joe Negri, a prominent figure from one of America’s beloved children’s television programs, has passed away just days prior to his 100th birthday. Negri, the jazz guitarist who portrayed Handyman Negri on Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood , died of natural causes at the age of 99, as reported by his daughter, Lisa Negri.

Who was Joe Negri? Born in Pittsburgh in 1926, he began playing musical instruments at a young age after receiving a ukulele from his father when he was just 3 years old. By the age of 16, he was already touring the nation with swing bands.

Negri subsequently performed on radio shows, played in clubs popular with dancers, including Fred and Gene Kelly, and broadened his repertoire across various instruments.

However, his most lasting role was as Handyman Negri. He was a regular presence throughout the entire duration of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, becoming a well-known figure over 31 seasons from 1968 to 2001.

A look Joe Negri's career Even after the conclusion of the show, Negri continued to teach music for many years before his retirement in 2019. That same year, Pennsylvania recognized him with a Lifetime Achievement in the Arts award, honoring his contributions to music and the community.

For decades, Negri served as an adjunct professor at both the University of Pittsburgh and Duquesne University, where he taught countless musicians the intricacies of jazz guitar. He established the jazz guitar program at Duquesne and continued to teach there until 2022. After nearly 50 years of educational service, he retired from Pitt in 2019.

“Joe Negri radiates life as an art form,” remarked Deane Root, a professor of music at Pitt and former chair of the department, as per Triblive. “He crosses generations and he brings out the best in the musicians he plays with.”

As a performer, he showcased his talents in various venues, ranging from the Manchester Craftsmen’s Guild and the Pittsburgh Symphony to numerous jazz clubs, both large and intimate.