Joshua Luvv: 5 things to know on ChudTheBuilder shooting victim in Clarksville as wife launches GoFundMe

Streamer ChudTheBuilder faces attempted murder charges after his involvement in a shooting at a Montgomery County, Tennessee, courthouse on Wednesday. The streamer, whose real name is Dalton Eatherly, was allegedly involved in a shooting at the courthouse in Clarksville after an altercation. Both the streamer and the victim were shot, police said. ChudTheBuilder (L) and Jason Luvv (Fox)

As of now, the victim involved in the shooting has not been identified by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. The Associated Press reported, citing a witness, that the victim was a Black man. This has added to the row around ChudTheBuilder, as the streamer has faced controversy for using racial slurs on his live streams.

However, a GoFundMe campaign verified by the platform, from the wife of the victim, identified the man as Joshua Luvv. Luvv's wife, who launched the campaign, has identified herself as Ni Fox.

In this article, we will look at five things about Joshua Luvv.

Joshua Luvv: 5 Things On ChudTheBuilder Shooting Victim 1. Joshua Luv In Stable Condition: According to the GoFundMe, Joshua Luv was shot in the shoulder and his stomach. But he is now in a stable condition, after he was treated at a hospital in Clarksville.

Also read: ChudTheBuilder shooting update: Victim Joshua Fox's family issues urgent plea; ‘kids are struggling’

2. No details on the altercation were provided: The GoFundMe did not provide any details on the nature of the altercation. District Attorney Robert J Nash confirmed that 'ChudTheBuilder' faces attempted murder charges. He also did not confirm the details.

3. Former US Army veteran with disability: The GoFundMe stated that Joshua Luvv is a veteran of the US Army who already suffers from several medical conditions.

4. GoFundMe to support impact on family: The GoFundMe states that the funds raised will go to support the "emotional and financial impact this will have on our family." It set a target of $25,000, which it has already exceeded by more than $1000.

5. ChudTheBuilder did not respond to the shooting: As of now, ChudTheBuilder has not responded to the incident. Notably, he remains in custody with the charges, which come just days after the streamer was arrested for not paying the bill after dining and streaming from a restaurant.