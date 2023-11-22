Thanksgiving weekend travel: Here's all you need to know about weather, traffic and store closures

Severe thunderstorms are expected to disrupt Thanksgiving plans of people across the US this year. This, as a result, could also affect travel plans. It is important to know beforehand the weather conditions ahead of the holiday, so that travelling can be planned accordingly. Thanksgiving will be observed on November 23, 2023.

Here’s what to know about the weather

Large crowds move through New York's Moynihan Train Hall as travelers head out for the Thanksgiving holiday on November 21, 2023 in New York City (Photo by SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

A storm is expected to move over the central and eastern US, and could end up disrupting Thanksgiving plans.

Severe thunderstorms, heavy rain and snow could move from the central US across the Midwest, and eventually enter the northeast ahead of the holiday. The storm system is expected to hit the Midwest and Ohio and Tennessee Valleys on Tuesday, November 21. It will then possibly turn northeast for the remaining week.

On Tuesday, residents of the eastern half of the US can expect severe thunderstorms, rain, snow and wind. The storms will wane on Wednesday, November 22.

Rain is expected to stretch from Atlanta to Washington DC and New York. In northern New York, residents may experience freezing rain and sleet.

Thanksgiving Day will possibly be relatively dry. It is predicted to be chilly across most of the US. “High temperatures in the Central and Southern Plains will average 10 to 20 degrees below the norm. Meanwhile in the Northwest, temperatures will be mild for the most part as high pressure builds across the region,” the NOAA reported.

Here’s what to know about travel

The Independent reported that according to AAA, over 55 million people will travel at least 50 miles to their Thanksgiving destinations between Wednesday (November 22) and Sunday (November 26). The FAA has predicted that about 50,000 flights will take off for these travellers on Wednesday.

Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has informed air travellers of their rights and the compensation they will be offered in case flights are delayed or cancelled.

"This year, we have seen some of the busiest air travel days in US history. And so far this year, our aviation system has been handling the increased volume well. In fact, cancellations are lower than they were before the pandemic, and we're pushing hard to keep it that way,” according to Pete.

He added, “If your flight does get delayed or cancelled, know that the Department of Transportation has your back. For example, we have obtained enforceable commitments from the ten largest airlines to cover expenses for things like rebooking, meals, and more when you face delays or cancellations that are the airline's responsibility. You should also know you are entitled to a full cash refund if your flight is cancelled for any reason."

Where to eat and shop at the last moment

Here’s a list of some stores in the US that will remain open on Thanksgiving Day:

Whole Foods: While Whole Foods will remain open, they will operate on a limited schedule with opening hours possibly varying, according to The Mirror.

Wegmans: Wegmans will be open with limited operating hours. The opening and closing times can be different depending on the store's location. One can call the store or check Google to know the timings.

Starbucks: Starbucks, too, will remain open but the opening and closing times may vary across different locations. They usually operate from 6 am to 9 pm.

Dollar General: Dollar General will remain open from 7 am to 10 pm. The time, however, may vary across locations. One can find more information on the store’s website.

CVS: Most CVS locations will be open on Thanksgiving Day, but not all. More information on local stores can be found on their website.

Dunkin’ Donuts: Dunkin’ Donuts will remain open with limited hours, and the opening and closing times may vary across locations.

Kroger’s: Most Kroger stores will be open during the morning and the afternoon. They are expected to close in the evening.

ACME: The supermarket chain ACME will have adjusted hours on Thanksgiving, with most of them closing by 4 pm.

Here’s a list of fast food chains that will be open on Thanksgiving Day:

Cracker Barrel

Taco Bell (not all locations, check first)

Burger King (hours vary by location)

McDonalds (hours vary)

Popeyes

Krispy Kreme (only until 2pm)

IHOP

Waffle House

Applebee's

Fogo de Chão

White Castle (until 3pm)

Golden Corral

Hooters (open from 4pm until regular closing hours)

Red Lobster

Whataburger

