‘That's the lamest…’: J. Cole takes U-turn, apologises to Kendrick Lamar for ‘7 Minute Drill’ diss

J. Cole, who recently blasted Kendrick Lamar with ‘7 Minute Drill’, has taken a U-turn and expressed regret over the move during his Dreamville Festival in North Carolina on Saturday. Addressing the audience at his Dreamville Festival in North Carolina, Cole explained that he his proud of his project but the new mixtape 'Might Delete Later' isn't sitting right with him.(Getty Images)

On April 5, the rapper released the song as the final track of his new album "Might Delete Later" and addressed Lamar's diss of Cole and Drake. The whole saga started when Cole referred to himself, Drake, and Lamar as hip-hop's "big 3". In a fiery response to the duo, Lamar in a guest appearance on Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That" asserted that he is on a different level.

J. Cole calls his response to Lamar ‘corny’

"I'm so proud of that project except for one part," Cole stated, calling his own response to Lamar “corny”.

“There's one part of that sh*t that makes me feel like, 'Man, that's the lamest sh*t I ever did in my f*cking life.' And, I know this is not what a lot of people wanna hear. I can hear my n****s up there right now like, 'Nah, don't do that.' But, I gotta keep it 100 with y'all. I damn near had a relapse.”

Stressing that there is something that "hasn’t felt right with his spirit", Cole then specifically mentioned Lamar by name, calling his response a “misstep”.

He urged Lamar to return his best shot if he wants to and even acknowledged that he felt "blessed" to have known both Drake and Lamar.

“I want to say right now tonight, how many people think Kendrick Lamar is one of the greatest mother****** to ever touch a fuckin’ microphone? Dreamville, y’all love Kendrick Lamar, correct? As do I.”

Cole also recalled the time when he was moving ahead incorrectly, saying that he wants to be on the right path and purpose.

"And I pray that y’all are like, forgive a n—a for the misstep and I can get back to my true path. Because I ain’t gonna lie to y’all. The past two days felt terrible. It let me know how good I’ve been sleeping for the past 10 years.”

Is Cole sacred of Lamar? netizens wonder

Netizens expressed shock over Cole's apology as he called his new album a “warning shot”, telling Lamar if he wants to go beyond, the gloves could fall off completely.

One X user commented, “Bro just folded before the real war even started.”

“Bro scared of Kendrick,” a second user wrote.

“He knew Kendrick in the lab cooking up a masterpiece,” the third chimed in, while the fourth user added, "It shows his maturity”.

Here's Cole's full statement