Super Tuesday: Josh Stein wins Democratic primary for North Carolina governor

North Carolina attorney general Josh Stein won the state’s Democratic primary for governor on Tuesday, March 5. The 57-year-old was previously endorsed by Gov. Roy Cooper, a term-limited Democrat. Stein has now effortlessly defeated four primary opponents, which includes former North Carolina Supreme Court justice Michael Morgan. He is now set to focus his attention on his opponent, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson. Josh Stein won Democratic primary for North Carolina governor (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker, FIle)(AP)

In the past, Stein pointed out various remarks that Robinson made in recent years, subsequently coming under fire. Among comments he made are that Christians are “called to be led by men,” not women, and that “there’s no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth.”

“Some politicians spark division, ignite hate and fan the flames of bigotry,” Stein said in a campaign ad showing videos of Robinson. Robinson, however, brushed off the criticism. He in turn suggested that Stein is an extreme liberal.

‘Running for Governor to help us build a better and brighter future’

Stein is a native of Chapel Hill, and holds degrees from Dartmouth and Harvard. Back in 2016, he notably became the first Jewish person elected to statewide office in North Carolina after defeating Republican Buck Newton to become attorney general. He has also served as a state senator.

In 2020, Stein won by less than 14,000 votes, with 50.1 percent of the vote. While Trump won the state by 1.3 percentage points that year, Cooper won by over 4 percentage points.

On his website, Stein says, “I love North Carolina. We are a great state. I’m running for Governor to help us build a better and brighter future. As Attorney General, I have fought for the people of North Carolina for safer communities, stronger schools, healthier families, and personal freedom. And that’s what I’ll do as Governor.”