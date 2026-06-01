The Obama White House Instagram page hacked, filled with wild posts and memes

The official Instagram account of the White House, previously associated with former US President Barack Obama, was compromised, according to TMZ.

Obama's White House official Instagram account was hacked, displaying unusual posts. Meta confirmed the breach and has secured the account.

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The breach was identified on Sunday when several atypical posts and memes surfaced on the account, which operates under the username @obamawhitehouse.

The most notable post featured an AI-generated image with a caption that translated to: "The White House is under Shiites' control," as per TMZ.

Additionally, the hacker allegedly uploaded new Instagram stories to the account, which boasts 2.4 million followers.

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Meta, the parent company of Instagram, confirm account secured

A spokesperson for Meta, the parent company of Instagram, confirmed the breach to TMZ, stating that the account has been secured and all unauthorized content has been eliminated.

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{{^usCountry}} TMZ reported that the last authentic post on the account was made on January 20, 2017, coinciding with the inauguration of President Donald Trump. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} TMZ reported that the last authentic post on the account was made on January 20, 2017, coinciding with the inauguration of President Donald Trump. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} No information has been disclosed regarding the identity of the individual or group responsible for the hacking incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} No information has been disclosed regarding the identity of the individual or group responsible for the hacking incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Obama also has a distinct personal Instagram account under the username @barackobama, which has amassed 42.2 million followers. A quick look at past {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Obama also has a distinct personal Instagram account under the username @barackobama, which has amassed 42.2 million followers. A quick look at past {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nonetheless, Obama's White House account was earlier compromised in July 2020 during an attack that also affected the accounts of Joe Biden, Bill Gates, and Elon Musk, as per Daily Mail. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nonetheless, Obama's White House account was earlier compromised in July 2020 during an attack that also affected the accounts of Joe Biden, Bill Gates, and Elon Musk, as per Daily Mail. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The accounts belonging to Gates and Musk offered Bitcoin payments to their followers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accounts belonging to Gates and Musk offered Bitcoin payments to their followers. {{/usCountry}}

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Consequently, Twitter - now referred to as X - imposed temporary restrictions on verified accounts.

The FBI informed NBC News at that time that it was aware of a “security incident involving several Twitter accounts belonging to prominent individuals” and recognized that the hackers appeared to aim to “perpetuate cryptocurrency fraud.”

'We advise the public not to fall victim to this scam by sending cryptocurrency or money in relation to this incident,' the agency stated.

In this case, the hacker, Joseph James O'Connor from the UK, pleaded guilty in the United States to charges that included computer intrusion, wire fraud, and extortion, receiving a sentence of five years in prison in 2023.

He was apprehended in Spain in 2021 and subsequently extradited to the United States after Spain's High Court determined that the US was the most appropriate venue for prosecution due to the presence of evidence and victims there.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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