‘Negatively chirping’: Donald Trump slams Democrats over Iran negotiations, says ‘relax’

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that Democrats, along with what he called “unpatriotic Republicans,” are interfering with his ability to negotiate effectively by constantly “chirping at levels never seen before, over and over again”. US President Donald Trump waves as he returns to the White House, in Washington, D.C. (REUTERS)

Trump said that Iran is ready to strike a deal that will be “good” for the United States, but the political criticism at home is making negotiations difficult for him. Follow US-Iran live updates here

“Iran really wants to make a deal, and it will be a good one for the U.S.A. and those that are with us. But don’t the Dumocrats, and various seemingly unpatriotic Republicans, understand that it is MUCH tougher for me to properly do my job and negotiate, when political hacks keep negatively “chirping,” at levels never seen before, over and over again, that I should move faster, or move slower, or go to war, or not go to war, or whatever. Just sit back and relax, it will all work out well in the end - It always does! President DJT,” he wrote in a post on Truth Social.

The status of negotiations between the two countries remain unknown after the US struck Iran over the weekend in “self defence” as Trump sent back changes in the proposed deal. The US targeted Iranian radar and command and control sites after Iran attacked a US MQ-1 drone that was operating over international waters, US central command said.

“US fighter aircraft swiftly responded by eliminating Iranian air defenses, a ground control station, and two one-way attack drones that posed clear threats to ships transiting regional waters,” Central Command said.

What was in the proposed deal? According to a proposal reported by Axios on Thursday, both sides would sign a memorandum agreeing to a 60-day ceasefire, which could be extended by mutual consent. It also calls for unrestricted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, with no tolls or harassment, while Iran would remove all mines from the strait within 30 days.

In return, the US would lift restrictions on Hormuz if commercial traffic resumes and issue sanctions waivers to allow Iran to sell oil. The proposal also includes Iran’s commitment not to pursue nuclear weapons, with both sides focusing during the 60-day period on Iran’s enriched uranium and its nuclear enrichment activities.

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Iran has reportedly pushed for the immediate release of frozen funds and permanent sanctions relief, while the US has said these steps would only come after concrete concessions. The plan also includes humanitarian assistance and provisions to allow Iran access to goods. It further proposes ending the Israel-Hezbollah conflict in Lebanon, a clause that has reportedly caused disagreements between US and Israeli leadership.

According to US officials and vice president JD Vance, the proposal was received by the US but was pending Trump's approval. US officials had told Axios that a deal could be announced by Sunday. However, both sides remain divided, with no consensus reached so far on the key terms of the agreement.

Trump's revised peace proposal The exact changes requested by Trump were not immediately known, but officials said he has pushed for stronger language on Iran’s nuclear commitments and its pledge to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, CNN reported.

The report also says that Trump has expressed concern over the financial relief that could be offered to Iran as part of any agreement, drawing comparisons to the “pallets of cash” provided under the Obama-era nuclear deal, which he has repeatedly criticised as weak.

Following the revised proposal, Iran’s chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned that the United States cannot be trusted, saying Tehran would not accept any agreement unless its rights are fully guaranteed. He reiterated that Iran’s stance remains firm on key issues.