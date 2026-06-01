US launches ‘revenge’ strikes on Iran after MQ-1 drone shot down, destroys air defence and telecom towers

The military operation was carried out on Saturday and Sunday (local time) in response to the reported downing of a US MQ-1 drone that was flying over international waters.

The United States said on Sunday it carried out "self-defence strikes" on Iranian radar and drone-control facilities in Goruk and Qeshm Island over the weekend, describing the action as a response to what it called "aggressive" behaviour by Tehran.

US launches ‘revenge’ strikes on Iran The US central command (CENTCOM) said in a post on X that Iran had shot down a US MQ-1 drone that was operating over international waters.

It added that US fighter aircraft responded by destroying Iranian air defence systems, a ground-control station and two one-way attack drones. A telecommunications tower on Sirik Island in Iran was also reportedly attacked.

"No American service members were harmed. CENTCOM will continue to protect US assets and interests in response to unwarranted Iranian aggression during the ongoing ceasefire," the statement said.

Notably, Iran claimed that its air defence units had shot down a US MQ-1 drone after it allegedly entered Iranian territorial airspace in the early hours of Sunday, according to local media reports.

The IRGC said the aircraft belonged to the US army and defended the alleged action, saying that the drone had entered Iranian airspace with the “intention of carrying out hostile operations.”

Telecom tower destroyed, says Iran Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Monday that its aerospace force targeted an air base linked to what it described as a US attack on a telecommunications tower on Sirik Island in the country's Hormozgan province, UK-based Iran International reported. However, it did not reveal the base's location.

In a statement, the IRGC said the retaliatory operation had destroyed targets that had been identified in advance and were allegedly connected to the attack.

It also warned that any further military action by the US would be met with a "completely different" response.

The US and Iran have exchanged occasional strikes since a ceasefire came into force in early April, while talks aimed at securing a longer-term agreement still continue.

The two countries also remain divided on several key issues, including Tehran's demand for sanctions relief and the release of tens of billions of dollars in Iranian oil revenues that remain frozen in foreign banks.

With inputs from agencies