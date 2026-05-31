Iran claims it shot down US MQ-1 drone as wait for final peace deal continues

Amid wait for a final peace deal, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reportedly claimed that it shot down a US' MQ-1 drone after it allegedly entered its territorial airspace early on Sunday. Advanced air defence missiles targeted and reportedly 'successfully' destroyed the MQ-1 drone. (Representational Photo/AFP)

The American drone was immediately detected by the Iran Guards' surveillance and air defence systems, Iranian semi-official news agency Tasnim reported, citing a statement from IRGC.

Advanced air defence missiles targeted and reportedly 'successfully' destroyed the MQ-1 drone. Follow US-Iran war news live updates

The Iranian forces justified the alleged shooting down of the US drone by claiming that it entered the Islamic Republic's airspace with an "intention of carrying out hostile operations".

Meanwhile, Iran also reasserted sovereignty over its territorial waters, including the strategic Strait of Hormuz, warning that both merchant and naval vessels must adhere to the defined shipping protocols.

ALSO READ | ‘Ignored over 20 warnings’: US fires Hellfire missile, ‘disables’ cargo ship bound for Iran

"The management of the Strait of Hormuz is exercised with full authority by the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters reportedly said.

The Iranian military command further reaffirmed that all ships and vessels must sail through the designated routes and seek permission from the IRGC Navy. "Any violation of these regulations will seriously jeopardise the security of their traffic," it added.

Additionally, Iran warned the international navy teams deployed in the region, cautioning that any disruption to vessel traffic would prompt a swift countermeasure.

US 'more than capable' of resuming war Against the backdrop of the existing tensions amid the race to seal a final peace agreement, the United States warned on Saturday that it was "more than capable" of resuming the war against Iran.

The warning came after US President Donald Trump said that any peace deal must satisfy his red lines, including Tehran never being able to achieve nuclear weapons.

While the White House signalled that Trump was close to a decision on a potential deal, Iran denied the existence of a final agreement to end the war.

The US-Iran deal was waiting for Trump's approval, but he did not make a decision after a White House Situation Room meeting on Friday, AFP reported, citing US sources.

Trump asked for critical changes in deal During the Situation Room meeting, Trump reportedly asked for several amendments to the peace deal reached with Iran.

The US President wants a deal and expects to finalise it soon, but has pressed on with strengthening several points that are crucial to him, Axios reported, citing two US officials.

However, Trump's request has prompted mediators to once again go back and forth, which could reportedly last for several days.

Trump "will only make a deal that is good for America, satisfies his redlines and makes sure Iran can never possess a nuclear weapon," a White House official told reporters after Friday's meeting.

ALSO READ | 'Ready for final determination': Trump puts 'no nuclear bomb, toll-free Hormuz' demand list for Iran peace deal

The US President has mainly asked for changes in clauses regarding Tehran's nuclear programme.

In the current version of the draft text, the memorandum of understanding (MoU) reportedly includes a commitment from Iran not to pursue a nuclear weapon, but no other specific curbs.

Following the signing of the final deal, there will be a 60-day window to negotiate on Iran's nuclear commitments and sanctions relief from the US, with the first matter to be taken up being how to dispose of the Islamic Republic's enriched uranium stockpile. Trump wants to amend this section.

Trump also reportedly wants to change some wording regarding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

In a recent interview with Fox News, Trump said that the US and Iran are "close to a very good deal".

He also emphasised that there is no need for any rush. "If you're going to be in a hurry, you're not going to make a good deal, and slowly but surely, we're getting, I think, what we want," the US President said.

However, Trump warned that if the US does not get what it wants, then it will end the war in "a different way".