'Ready for final determination': Trump puts 'no nuclear bomb, toll-free Hormuz' demand list for Iran peace deal

US President Donald Trump on Friday said he was making a "final determination" on whether to move ahead with a peace agreement with Iran, while laying out a series of conditions that Tehran would need to meet. US President Donald Trump held a cabinet meeting at the White House on Wednesday, May 27, and asserted that no one nation would control the vital Strait of Hormuz waterway. (REUTERS)

In a lengthy social media post, Trump said Iran must permanently abandon any ambitions of acquiring nuclear weapons and ensure unrestricted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

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What did Trump say on US-Iran peace deal? "Iran must agree that they will never have a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb. The Hormuz Strait must be immediately open, no tolls, for unrestricted shipping traffic, in both directions," Trump wrote.

He also called for the removal of any remaining naval mines in the strategic waterway and said ships affected by the US naval blockade would be allowed to return home as the blockade is lifted.

Trump further claimed that enriched nuclear material buried deep underground following a US B-2 bomber strike 11 months ago would be excavated and destroyed under the supervision of the United States, in coordination with Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

"The enriched material, sometimes referred to as 'Nuclear Dust,' ... will be unearthed by the United States... in close coordination and conjunction with the Islamic Republic of Iran, plus the International Atomic Energy Agency, and DESTROYED," he said.

Stating that "no money will be exchanged, until further notice," Trump added that several other issues had already been resolved.

"I will be meeting now, in the Situation Room, to make a final determination," the US president said, signaling that a decision on the proposed agreement could be imminent.